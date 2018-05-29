Houston Lawyer Robin Harrison of Hicks Thomas Earns Listing in Chambers USA

He is Board Certified in Civil Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, with a broad litigation practice representing both plaintiffs and defendants. Chambers researchers report that sources have been "very impressed" with Mr. Harrison's work. Over the years, he has built a record of success at trial and in arbitration.

Lawyer guides produced by the London-based Chambers & Partners involve intense research, a careful review of an attorney's case work, and interviews with attorneys and clients. To learn more about Mr. Harrison and Chambers, visit https://www.chambersandpartners.com/USA/person/374827/robin-l-harrison.

Mr. Harrison also has been recognized each year since 2015 in The Best Lawyers in America, another peer-review legal guide, for his commercial and oil and gas litigation work. Thomson Reuters-owned Texas Super Lawyers has included him in its annual listing for business litigation since 2004.

Founded in 1997, Texas-based Hicks Thomas LLP is a premier litigation firm representing plaintiffs and defendants across the nation with offices in Houston, Austin, Beaumont and Amarillo, Texas, and Sacramento, California. The firm provides in-depth experience in cases involving oil and gas, environmental, complex commercial, toxic tort, construction, products liability, corporate governance, securities, banking, insurance coverage, transportation, trade secrets and business litigation. Visit the firm at http://www.hicks-thomas.com.

