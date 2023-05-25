Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™ Announces New Chairman of The Board: Pat Mann Phillips

First Woman Chairman of the Board in Show History

HOUSTON, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, a longstanding institution in the heart of Texas, today announced Pat Mann Phillips was elected as its new chairman of the board. The historic announcement marks a new chapter for the Rodeo as Phillips is the first woman chairman since the show began in 1932. Phillips succeeds Brady Carruth, who served as chairman since 2020.

"Pat Mann Phillips has been an instrumental part of our show for over 20 years and is known for her high energy and positive attitude, both qualities that will serve us well during her tenure as board chair," said Chris Boleman, president and CEO.

Phillips first joined the Rodeo as a volunteer in 2001, working with several of the organization's committees. In 2009, Phillips was the founding chair of the Tours Committee and was integral in laying the groundwork for the committee's continued success today. Phillips was elected to the board of directors in 2012 and served as a Rodeo vice president from 2016 to 2018, overseeing the efforts of the Transportation, Magazine, Special Children's, Agriculture Education (formerly Ladies' Go Texan), Souvenir Program, and Communications & Special Services committees. In 2018, she was elected to serve on the Executive Committee, and named Chairman of the Board Elect in 2022.

In addition to electing Phillips as the new chairman of the board, the Rodeo's executive committee also appointed Jeffrey S. Hayes and J. Alan Kent to the 2024 board of directors. Both individuals have been stand out volunteers and life members of the Rodeo, committed to leading the organizations 35,000+ volunteers.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo promotes agriculture by hosting an annual, family-friendly experience that educates and entertains the public, supports Texas youth, showcases Western heritage, and provides year-round educational support within the community. Since its beginning in 1932, the Rodeo has committed more than $575 million to the youth of Texas and education. The 2024 Rodeo is scheduled for Feb. 27 – March 17. The 2023 World's Championship Bar-B-Que Contest, presented by Cotton Holdings, is scheduled for Feb. 22 – 24. For more information, visit rodeohouston.com and connect with #RODEOHOUSTON online via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube for all the latest news.

