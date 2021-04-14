HOUSTON, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston City Mayor Sylvester Turner, along with Council Member of District F, Tiffany Thomas, are proclaiming April 13, 2021 as "Sewa International Day". Gitesh Desai, President of Sewa Houston Chapter, received the Proclamation in a virtual session streamed live from Houston City Hall.

Houston Mayor Turner Proclaims April 13, 2021 as Sewa International Day

Mayor Turner's Proclamation highlights the work of hundreds of Sewa International volunteers who have dedicated to serving the many communities across the great city of Houston, its suburbs, and areas surrounding it. The Proclamation highlights the work of Sewa International in response to the recent Winter Storm Uri that left the city reeling. Frigid weather led to power shutdowns, frozen waterpipes, and flooding. On the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic, the storm aggravated the already difficult conditions in the city. The Proclamation lauds the work of Sewa Volunteers and Houston Chapter Coordinator, Nikhil Jain.

"It is an honor to be recognized for our work. We are citizens of this great city, and we will do everything in our power to serve this city that has given us so much. We serve all, and we work with all. I am thrilled that Mayor Turner and Council Member Thomas have given us both the opportunity to serve as well as recognizing the work we do," said Gitesh Desai, President of the Houston Chapter of Sewa International.

The Proclamation offers details of the work Sewa volunteers carried out in response to Winter Storm Uri, including distributing 430,000 pounds of food, more than 10,000 liters of water, serving more than 12,500 families in food drives in various locations of the city including Sharpstown, Belliare, Rosharon, Brookshire, Hillcroft, Alief, Baytown, and Pearland.

"We live in challenging times. Over the past few years Houston has faced several emergencies and disasters, from the devastation of Hurricane Harvey to Winter Storm Uri, with the pandemic exacerbating it all. Sewa International's guiding principle is 'Sarve janah sukhinau bhavantu' -- may all be happy – and we strive to alleviate problems faced by people, especially the underserved, in communities across the country and around the globe. We serve without expecting any reward – following the principle of 'nishkama karma' – working without seeking the fruits thereof – but the recognition from the Mayor of the city that I live in, and work in, makes me indeed proud of the volunteers I lead," said Arun Kankani, President, Sewa International. "April 13, this year, is also celebrated in India as Ugadi and Gudi Padwa, the beginning of a new year as per the Hindu luni-solar calendar. I wish Mayor Turner, Council Member Thomas, all the officers and staff in Mayor Turner's office, and all citizens of this great city of Houston, a Happy New Year."

About Sewa International

Sewa International (www.sewausa.org) is a 501 (c)(3) Hindu faith-based charitable nonprofit that works in the areas of disaster recovery, education, and development. Sewa has 43 Chapters across the USA and serves regardless of race, color, religion, sex, age, disability, or national origin.

CONTACT:

Vidyasagar Tontalapur – 1 - 720-526-9939

Viswanath Koppaka – 1- 404-304-0563

Email: [email protected]

Web: http://www.sewausa.org

SOURCE Sewa International

Related Links

http://www.sewausa.org

