Houston Mechatronics Unveils Revolutionary Underwater Robot

"We firmly believe that this technology is a revolution in subsea robotics. Aquanaut, and our tightly coupled over-the-horizon software Commander, enables Houston Mechatronics to deliver more feature rich, safer subsea services to commercial and defense customers that demand it," said Houston Mechatronics CEO Matthew Ondler. "Our team developed some of the most advanced robots that NASA ever produced and has been developing advanced subsea robotics technology for confidential customers for years. Aquanaut represents the pinnacle of our company's expertise and experience and we are beyond excited to introduce this vehicle to customers."

Nic Radford, CTO of Houston Mechatronics, remarked that, "We saw a great opportunity to fundamentally change the commercial and defense subsea markets with Aquanaut. Aquanaut was designed to operate over-the-horizon with onshore operator supervision. We have removed the need for onsite vessels (and people) from subsea work while still maintaining the operator's situational awareness and the ability to modify missions, which our customers demand. Our capability can truly transform industries. For the warfighter, this means increasing the standoff distance therefore resulting in safer conditions. For commercial customers, this means that we can provide more capability than they have today for much less cost."

Houston Mechatronics will be presenting the Aquanaut at both the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) in Houston Texas, and the AUVSI Xponential Conference in Denver, Colorado.

About Houston Mechatronics

Houston Mechatronics is an innovative company driven to solve our customers' most difficult problems. Started by former NASA roboticists who created the very technologies used in space today, we are on a mission to provide cutting-edge solutions and services that make companies' work environments safer, improve processes and increase profits.

