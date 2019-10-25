Houston Medical Imaging Announces Their New Outpatient Imaging Center in Pearland is Now Open

HOUSTON and PEARLAND, Texas, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston Medical Imaging announced they have opened a new outpatient imaging center in Pearland, TX at 3322 E. Walnut Pearland, TX 77581.

On November 7th at 10:00 am, Houston Medical Imaging will co-host a ribbon cutting with the Pearland Chamber of Commerce.

"We are so excited to offer patients in the Pearland area high quality imaging with state-of-the-art technology in their neighborhood," said Dr. Stenoien, CEO at Houston Medical Imaging.

Positive Patient Impact

Patients in Pearland and surrounding areas will benefit from having a state-of-the-art imaging center, which will provide patients additional and affordable options close to home for their imaging needs. The imaging center features Ultra High Field 3T MRI imaging on the GE Pioneer, CT and nuclear medicine exams on the GE 870 SPECT/CT unit, ultrasound, and digital radiography.

What does this mean for patients? They will have easy access to HMI, a center that has the latest and best technology to ensure that they receive quality care as well as high-resolution images. The center also offers free parking and flexible schedules.

About HMI

Founded in 1998, Houston Medical Imaging is an independent diagnostic facility that prides itself on the fact that it is operated by physicians. The company offers full modality medical imaging services throughout its six convenient locations.

Mission statement: Compassionate delivery of patient care, creative utilization of technology to enhance the outpatient experience and provide the most accurate results, ethical decision-making by physician leadership that promotes trust within our community of patients and referring clinicians.

