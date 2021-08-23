Houston Mediterranean Cuisine Pioneer Returns to Westheimer

HOUSTON, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Affectionately known by their fans as Houston's first family of Mediterranean and Lebanese cuisine, Fadi Dimassi and his family have been serving fresh Mediterranean and Lebanese cuisine for over 24 years in Houston, Texas. The original Fadi's Mediterranean Grill opened in 1997 and was located on Dunvale Road, a few blocks from the new location at 6365 Westheimer Road, Houston, Texas 77057. Currently in a soft opening phase to properly train staff and refine operations, Fadi's new location will officially open on August 23, 2021.

Known for his authentic, family-owned recipes and fresh, made-from-scratch hummus and falafel, this will be the sixth Fadi's Mediterranean Cuisine in Houston and eighth location overall. This time around, it will be a family affair as his operations team will include his nephew, Nabil Dimassi, and his daughter, Lana Dimassi. Nabil will be overseeing operations of the new location on Westheimer, and Lana will assume control over marketing, public relations and social media.

"When we first opened Fadi's Mediterranean Cuisine in 1997, not everyone knew about Mediterranean food," says Fadi Dimassi. "Now, everyone eats Mediterranean because it is healthy and flavorful."

Born and raised in Saida, Lebanon, Fadi began training at the age of 19 in his family's restaurant and now serves his award-winning Mediterranean cuisines throughout locations in Houston and Dallas. Fadi initially started his restaurant career in operations in his family's restaurants, but over the years, he has embraced his passion for cooking and sharpened his culinary skills, eventually graduating from the Art Institute of Houston in 2015. To hone his culinary skills and gain more experience, Fadi regularly competes in local food competitions and has been the winner of several including Zest in the West and Katy Sip N Stroll.

To provide guests with a better experience in a post-COVID environment, Fadi's Mediterranean Cuisine is making several changes to its menu and offerings. First, Fadi's is changing its ordering process and doing away with set combination choices to allow for a-la-carte ordering – resulting in more affordable pricing and easier portion control. This ordering process will be added to the online ordering experience as well, providing even greater value for catering and takeout orders. Since the start of the pandemic, catering and takeout orders at Fadi's Mediterranean Cuisine have increased over 30%.

For the first time in the restaurant's history, all Fadi's Mediterranean Cuisine locations are participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks by offering a $20 lunch menu with a main course, four (4) half-sides and dessert. Houston Restaurant Weeks benefits the Houston Food Bank and runs from August 1 to September 6, 2021.

Fadi's Mediterranean Cuisine has been a popular local favorite for Mediterranean cuisine, having been voted Best Mediterranean and Best Falafel in Houston (Houston Press/Reader's Choice) and being listed in the top Mediterranean spots in Houston (Click2Houston). In addition, Fadi's Mediterranean Cuisine was a finalist in the Houston Chronicle's 2021 "Best of the Best" Awards in the Greek/Mediterranean category.

All Fadi's Mediterranean Cuisine locations in Houston:

Galleria, 6365 Westheimer (Soft opening service begins August 6, 2021)

Katy, 21792 Katy Freeway

Westchase, 12360 Westheimer

Memorial, 10403 Katy Freeway

Sugar Land, 716 Highway 6

Museum District, 1801 Binz

170-seat Banquet Hall, 2000 Highway 6 South

For more information, please visit www.fadiscuisine.com or follow the restaurant on Facebook at www.facebook.com/fadiscuisine or Instagram at www.instagram.com/fadiscuisine.



