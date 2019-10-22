Houston Methodist Deploys Notable Health's Digital Assistant to Enhance Patient and Provider Experience

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of a new innovation relationship announced today, Houston Methodist will deploy Notable Health's AI-powered platform across its ambulatory clinics to transform patient and physician workflows and reduce administrative overhead that costs the industry over $500 billion a year.

Notable integrates seamlessly across existing electronic health record (EHR) systems to provide a better health care experience for both patients and physicians. The platform combines an intelligent intake assistant, voice-enabled wearable technology supported by an Apple Watch, and a revolutionary integration approach to improve patient-provider interactions from check-in to check-out.

"By connecting the patient experience to provider workflows, we're able to be more informed about a patient's unique history, automate more administrative tasks for staff and deliver superior care," said Dr. S. Nicholas Desai, chief medical information officer of Houston Methodist. "This kind of technology is a scalable solution that offers concrete benefits to both our patients and physicians."

Through the relationship, Houston Methodist outpatients will benefit from a mobile-first intake process that prompts patients to engage early in their care, minimizing an antiquated paper check-in process. Before a scheduled appointment, patients are prompted to enter in symptoms and update histories and medications directly from their smartphones. That information is then loaded into a patient's chart for a streamlined process that can queue up orders, helping patients and providers to get the most out of each and every episode of care.

"The ability to capture patient-provided data in this manner allows us to keep our focus on patients and provide the high level of care they deserve," said George Walker, administrator, Department of Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, Houston Methodist. "This approach builds on our goals of providing unparalleled, and personalized, experiences."

Houston Methodist will leverage Notable's technology across its ambulatory clinics, beginning with orthopedics, with plans to expand to all primary care and specialty care groups.

During patient appointments, physicians at Houston Methodist ambulatory clinics will use Notable's wearable technology, deployed on an Apple Watch, to document discussions and carefully insert relevant data into a patient's chart for physician review. Post-visit, the platform optimizes charting efficiency by ensuring the proper entry of orders and procedures to generate clean claims.

Physicians using Notable report significant reductions in time spent on medical paperwork. For example, this summer, Austin-based Regional Medical Clinic shared that its physicians have cut two hours a day of EHR time since partnering with Notable.

"Houston Methodist consistently sets the bar for innovative care delivery," said Pranay Kapadia, CEO of Notable Health. "We're proud to collaborate in a shared mission that prioritizes care over clicks, all while reducing administrative inefficiencies and empowering smarter data collection and transfer."

