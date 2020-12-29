Houston Methodist implements Syllable's AI voice solution technology to enhance patient experience by reducing call volume during COVID-19
SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Syllable, the leader in call center automation technology for integrated delivery networks and hospitals, today announced a collaboration with Houston Methodist, one of the nation's leading health systems and academic medical centers, to improve the patient experience through the deployment of conversational AI assistants in their call centers.
The latest Syllable voice assistant technology helps manage inbound patient call volume related to the COVID-19 vaccine, which was recently given emergency use authorization by the FDA. By reducing the burden on the call center and helping patients navigate preliminary questions related to the vaccination process, Syllable's COVID-19 vaccination command center provides callers with actionable information and self-service work flows related to their vaccine related questions.
In March, Houston Methodist worked with Syllable to shift messaging to address the influx of patient inquiries related to COVID-19 testing and scheduling appointments. After Houston Methodist announced it was the first academic medical center in the U.S. to transfuse donated plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients to critically ill patients, there was an increase in call volume and website traffic from people interested in donating plasma. Through use of its website chatbot, Syllable and Houston Methodist were able to immediately address patients, triaging eligible candidates for plasma donation. The rate of automated calls increased from the initial launch and averaged 87% for the first six months.
In July, Syllable deployed an automated voice solution for employees to use prior to coming onsite to improve employee safety and help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Clinicians and staff with potential exposure or COVID-19 symptoms could call in to the automated system to obtain more information or schedule COVID-19 testing as needed. The Syllable solution has delivered an automation rate of nearly 90% since its launch.
The two organizations are currently expanding their relationship with additional projects for 2021 including IT Help Desk support for the hospital and intelligent automation for the main call center.
"Syllable is honored to partner with such a forward thinking and innovative organization," said Adam R. Silverman MD, Chief Medical Officer at Syllable. "Houston-Methodist's leadership understands the challenges patients face and are actively working to remove barriers to care through the intelligent application of technology. Together we are creating the shortest distance between the patient and the care the patient needs."
