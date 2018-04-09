Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital is first hospital in The Woodlands to offer an alternative to long-term warfarin medication to reduce the risk of stroke

The newly FDA-approved WATCHMAN Left Atrial Appendage Closure (LAAC) Implant is an alternative to reduce patients' risk of AF-related stroke. The implant closes off an area of the heart called the left atrial appendage (LAA) to keep harmful blood clots from the LAA from entering the blood stream and potentially causing a stroke. By closing off the LAA, the risk of stroke may be reduced and, over time, patients may be able to stop taking warfarin.

Rajesh Venkataraman, M.D., cardiologist, electrophysiologist and member of Houston Methodist DeBakey Cardiology Associates, has now completed two WATCHMAN procedures at Houston Methodist The Woodlands and calls the new device a "game changer."

"It is a great option for patients who cannot tolerate warfarin because of bleeding issues or risk of falling," Venkataraman said. "If you had AF and could not take a blood thinner, we had no other options, in the past, but to give you an aspirin and say 'let's hope for the best.' But, a greater risk of stroke was always there."

Implanting the WATCHMAN Device is a one-time procedure that usually lasts about an hour. Following the procedure, patients typically need to stay in the hospital for 24 hours.

"Bringing WATCHMAN to Houston Methodist The Woodlands is yet another example of how we are dedicated to building a world-class heart program and leading medicine in The Woodlands," added Kerrie Guerrero, chief nursing officer. "If a patient is a candidate for WATCHMAN, or other advanced modalities such as Micra Transcatheter Pacing System (world's smallest pacemaker), or the newly FDA-approved Resonate implantable cardioverter defibrillator, they no longer have to go to the Texas Medical Center. Patients in Montgomery County and the north Houston region can have peace of mind knowing they can receive these cutting-edge treatments close to home, at Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital."

Media Contacts:

Amy Barnett

Senior Marketing & Media Specialist

abarnett@houstonmethodist.org

281.904.9329

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/houston-methodist-the-woodlands-hospital-is-first-hospital-in-the-woodlands-to-offer-an-alternative-to-long-term-warfarin-medication-to-reduce-the-risk-of-stroke-300626653.html

SOURCE Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital

Related Links

http://www.houstonmethodist.org

