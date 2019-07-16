Houston Mover Selects 4th Annual Scholarship Winner

HOUSTON, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston Moving company JT Melia Moving and Storage has selected Brooke White as the 2019 recipient of the Johnnie and Linda Melia Memorial Scholarship.

"White was the perfect selection for us," said Brandon Melia, president. "She wants to focus on medicine and specifically nursing, which fits right into what our scholarship is about. We want to give students the opportunity to help others as so many of my parent's nurses helped them along the way," Melia continued.

White is following in the footsteps of her mom, pursuing a medical career. White was raised by her single mom and along with her twin brother, is heading to college in the fall.

"We are pleased to be able to help Brooke and her family realize the dream of Brooke receiving her nursing degree," Melia concluded.

The Johnnie and Linda Melia Memorial Scholarship is going on its 4th year in helping students realize their dreams and helping students live up to their fullest potential.

About Johnnie T. Melia Moving & Storage

An accredited BBB business since 1982, Johnnie T. Melia Moving & Storage has an excellent reputation throughout the greater Houston area and all of Texas. Located at 2527 Fairway Park Dr. in Houston, the company offers moving services throughout the Houston area, including Katy, Sugar Land, The Woodlands, Conroe, Cypress, Humble, Kingwood and Spring. For more information, call Brandon Melia at (713) 683-8585 or visit http://www.jtmeliamoving.com/.

