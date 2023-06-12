HOUSTON NAMED HOST CITY FOR 2024 CITY NATION PLACE AMERICAS ANNUAL CONFERENCE

Global leaders and key decision makers to convene and identify how destinations can attract talent, tourism, investment, and improve quality of life for communities

HOUSTON , June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston has been selected to host the 2024 City Nation Place Americas Conference, as announced by City Nation Place Founder and Director Clare Dewhirst during the organization's conference in New Orleans on Thursday.

The Houston event will gather some of the world's leading place branding experts who are breaking down the silos between tourism, economic development, and city governance in order to create authentic place branding and marketing narratives for destinations.

"We are pleased to bring our annual conference to Houston, a city that is collaborating across placemaking organizations in business, tourism and other arenas to build a better place," said Ms. Dewhirst. "In choosing host cities for our event, we look for those places that not only have the capacity to accommodate us, but also a great placemaking story that our attendees can learn from. We know that's the case in Houston and we're looking forward to Spring 2024."

The 8th Annual City Nation Place Americas Conference in Houston also will feature a multi-day program that includes new research case studies focusing on topics such as collaborative approaches between economic and tourism development teams, community engagement tactics, infusing or evolving a brand's story, and effective ways to promote quality of life, among others.

A detailed agenda outlining the 2024 keynote speakers and panels will be revealed at a later date.

"Placemaking is a part of our business in promoting the Houston region – working each day to ensure that we remain an attractive destination and growing that reputation," said Houston First Corporation President and CEO Michael Heckman. "That's why we are excited to welcome placemaking leaders from across the U.S. and Canada to Houston for this conference. Hosting our colleagues from many different destinations gives us an opportunity to showcase the best of Houston and glean new best practices from others while at the same time demonstrating our own position as a leading global destination."

City Nation Place provides a forum for municipalities and destinations to collaborate and share best practice on place branding and place marketing strategies in order to generate sustainable tourism and economic development, improve the quality of life for citizens, and encourage global cooperation.

To learn more about City Nation Place's team and how they are helping places improve their destination marketing strategies, visit www.citynationplace.com.

About Houston First

Houston First Corp (HFC) is a local government corporation and the official destination marketing organization for the country's fourth largest city. In addition to serving as operator for the George R. Brown Convention Center and some of Houston's most prominent art, entertainment, and event venues, HFC is focused on promoting the city's vibrancy and rich tapestry of culture. By harnessing the city's collective energy, ambition, and creativity, including its diverse culinary scene, world-renowned performing arts, medical and space innovation, and elite filming locations, HFC is solidifying Houston as a premier national and global destination. For the latest news and info regarding HFC, visit www.houstonfirst.com.

