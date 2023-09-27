Houston Natural Resource Corp's CEO Frank Kristan is Featured on "The Street Reports Podcast"

Houston Natural Resources Corp

27 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

HOUSTON, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston Natural Resources Corp. (OTC: HNRC) CEO Frank Kristan was interviewed on "The Street Reports," discussing Energy Transition Acquisitions, Oil, Gas, Lithium, Copper, Gold, Silver, Dividends, EPS Increase, Uplisting, SPAC's and "New" Company Outlook Moving Forward: 

Listen here:  https://thestreetreports.com/houston-nat-res-otc-hnrc-ceo-frank-kristan-discusses-energy-transition-acquisitions-lithium-copper-gold-silver-oil-gas-etc-dividends-eps-increase-uplisting-spacs-and-n/ 

The Street Reports

The Street Reports discovering companies from "Wall Street 2 Bay Street" specializes in bringing relevant information on micro-cap, small-cap, and generally undervalued companies to the attention readers/listeners which may be potential investors.

About Houston Natural Resources Corp

Houston Natural Resources Corp. (OTC: HNRC) (www.hnrcholdings.com) is a diversified energy company with oil and gas interests. The Company has recently acquired a 100% interest in Cunningham Energy LLC, with appraised reserves of $352 million. The Company also has minority investments in Rhino Energy Ltd, CE Energy Sponsors, LLC and HNR Acquisition Corp. The Company will also continue to seek new energy and energy transitions opportunities as it focuses on creating more value for shareholders.

About Cunningham Natural Resources Corp

Cunningham Natural Resources Corp (www.cunninghamnaturalresources.com) will be focused on traditional oil and gas opportunities and energy transition materials including mining opportunities in copper, lithium, gold, as well as other precious and rare earth metals. The investment focus will be global with sustainability at the core of the strategy.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties.

Contact:

Houston Natural Resources Corp
12 Greenway Plaza, Suite 1100
Houston, Texas 77046
Phone: (713) 425-4901
E-mail: [email protected]
Twitter: https://twitter.com/CunninghamCorp

SOURCE Houston Natural Resources Corp

