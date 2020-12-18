Houston Personal Injury Attorney George K. Farah Recognized by Texas Bar Foundation

HOUSTON, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney George Farah was recently selected as a member of the Fellows of the Texas Bar Foundation, a designation granted to only one-third of 1% of lawyers practicing in the state of Texas each year. Fellows are elected for their outstanding professional achievements in their field of law as well as for exhibiting their dedication to improving the local justice system.

Selection as a Fellow of the Foundation is restricted only to attorneys who are members of the State Bar of Texas and elected by the Texas Bar Foundation Board of Trustees. Since its inception in 1965, membership has grown from an initial 255 Charter Members to more than 10,000 Fellows across Texas today.

The Texas Bar Foundation is the largest charitably funded bar foundation in the United States. Its mission is to direct the financial contributions of its members to building initiatives promoting justice throughout the state. To date, the Texas Bar Foundation has contributed over $21 million to nonprofit organizations throughout Texas to fund justice-related programs and services. George Farah is honored to be a contributing member of the Foundation and looks forward to assisting with this important work.

Farah Law is a personal injury law firm with offices in Houston, El Paso, Edinburg and Brownsville, Texas. To learn more about Attorney George Farah and Farah Law, visit www.gflawoffices.com. For more information about the Texas Bar Foundation, go to www.txbf.org.

SOURCE Farah Law

