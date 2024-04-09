HOUSTON PETSET SERVES 861 PETS AT FREE COMMUNITY MICROCHIP AND VACCINE EVENT

The event took place in Sugar Land on Saturday, April 6

HOUSTON, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston PetSet , a local nonprofit organization working to end Houston's homeless animal crisis, hosted its second free community microchip and vaccine event of 2024 on Saturday, April 6. It was the largest event to date, and the group vaccinated and microchipped 861 cats and dogs at no cost to owners in just four hours at the T.E. Harman Center in Sugar Land, Texas.

View Photos Here.

This event was generously underwritten by attorney Mo Aziz, with vaccines provided at no cost by Petco Love. Sugar Land City Council Member Suzanne Whatley attended the event and confirmed the huge demand for animal welfare services in her district. One of the greatest needs of pet owners is food, so each family went home with free cans or bags of quality pet food donated and underwritten by Houston PetSet and their partners.

"I was thrilled to see my donation dollars hard at work in the community at the Sugar Land vaccine and microchip clinic put on by Houston PetSet," said clinic underwriter Mo Aziz. "These services are crucial for pet owners to ensure that their animals are protected from illnesses and to help protect our underserved communities from the public health threat posed by unvaccinated and stray animals. I'm happy to support Houston PetSet in their important work helping to end animal homelessness in Houston and supporting the communities in which they serve."

Large-scale vaccination events are simply not possible without the incredible compassion and dedication of volunteers. Houston PetSet staff was joined by dozens of partners from the animal welfare community, including veterinarian Dr. Taylor Krueger and his team from Rice Village Animal Hospital, who donated their time at the event.

Houston PetSet's next free community event will take place in Baytown on Saturday, June 8, 2024. These events are by appointment only, and registration will open one week prior to the event. Families may register up to 5 pets to attend, and they can visit www.HoustonPetSet.org or follow @HoustonPetSet on social media for updates.

ABOUT HOUSTON PETSET: Houston PetSet gives, connects, and advocates for lasting solutions in Houston to alleviate suffering and end companion animal homelessness. The 501c3 nonprofit umbrella organization does this through their own local programming and by supporting groups that have demonstrated accountability and are making an impact "in the trenches" in our community for the animals.

SOURCE Houston PetSet