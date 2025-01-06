HOUSTON PETSET SERVES RECORD 1,033 PETS AT VACCINE AND MICROCHIP CLINIC IN ALVIN

The organization kicked off 2025 with their largest community event yet.

HOUSTON, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston PetSet , a local nonprofit organization working to end Houston's homeless animal crisis, kicked off the year with a community microchip and vaccine event in Alvin, Texas on Saturday, January 4. Pet owners drove as far as 65 miles to receive services for only $5 per pet, which included core vaccinations and a registered microchip.

The event was planned in partnership with Three Little Pitties Rescue , which is based in nearby Friendswood. They provided free flea and tick medication for pets in need, as well as donated collars and leashes. Dozens of volunteers representing committed animal welfare partners were able to quickly and efficiently serve more than 1,000 owned pets in just 5 hours, a record for both organizations.

Houston PetSet is only able to provide these vital veterinary services through the generosity of local donors and businesses. The community is thankful to Cass Shewbart with Alvin Meadow Park Shopping Center for sponsoring this event. As always, Petco Love donated the core vaccines that keep pets safe year after year.

Houston PetSet's next $5 community event will take place in Sunnyside on Saturday, May 31, 2025. These events are by appointment only, and registration will open one week prior. Families may register up to 5 pets, and they can visit www.HoustonPetSet.org or follow @HoustonPetSet on social media for updates.

ABOUT HOUSTON PETSET: Houston PetSet gives, connects, and advocates for lasting solutions in Houston to alleviate suffering and end companion animal homelessness. The 501c3 nonprofit umbrella organization does this through their own local programming and by supporting groups that have demonstrated accountability and are making an impact "in the trenches" in our community for the animals.

