HOUSTON PETSET VACCINATES AND MICROCHIPS 775 CATS AND DOGS AT FREE COMMUNITY EVENT

The event took place in Baytown on June 8

Houston PetSet , a local nonprofit organization working to end Houston's homeless animal crisis, returned to the Baytown Community Center to provide vaccines and microchips for owned cats and dogs at no cost to their owners. This was their third large-scale community event of 2024, bringing the total number of pets served to nearly 2,500 to date. These quarterly events have become a necessity for pet owners as the costs of veterinary care continue to climb.

Houston PetSet is only able to provide these vital veterinary services free of charge through the generosity of local donors and businesses. Faust Distributing Co. and Dana L. Desenberg donated to cover the cost of pet food, microchips, rabies vaccines, and veterinary supervision. As always, Petco Love donated the core vaccines that keep pets safe year after year.

Faust Distributing Co. was glad to support this important community event. "With the increase in the number of strays we have on our streets, we believe it is important to microchip and vaccinate as many pets as possible," said Tyson Faust, Co-CEO. "Microchipped pets usually get returned to their owners. We need to return more pets to their owners so we don't continue to fill up area shelters with lost pets."

"As an avid supporter of dog rescue organizations throughout Houston, I can confidently attest to the life-changing impact that Houston PetSet vaccine clinics have on our community," said donor Dana Desenberg. "I've witnessed firsthand the dedication and compassion shown by the Houston PetSet team and volunteers at these events. Of course, they require money and resources, and I am happy to contribute to these clinics and their other initiatives. They truly are a boots-on-the-ground organization and I can see the direct impact my donations have."

Houston PetSet's next free community event will take place in Acres Homes on Saturday, October 12, 2024. These events are by appointment only, and registration will open one week prior. Families may register up to 5 pets, and they can visit www.HoustonPetSet.org or follow @HoustonPetSet on social media for updates.

ABOUT HOUSTON PETSET: Houston PetSet gives, connects, and advocates for lasting solutions in Houston to alleviate suffering and end companion animal homelessness. The 501c3 nonprofit umbrella organization does this through their own local programming and by supporting groups that have demonstrated accountability and are making an impact "in the trenches" in our community for the animals.

