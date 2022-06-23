Houston Plastic Surgeon Dr. Basu Designated 2022 Castle Connolly Top Doctor Status

In a peer-nominated survey, Dr. Bob Basu was ranked in the top 7% of physicians nationwide.

HOUSTON, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston Board Certified Plastic Surgeon Dr. Bob Basu has been recognized with Castle Connolly Top Doctor status for the tenth consecutive year. Castle Connolly has spent over 25 years researching, reviewing, and selecting Top Doctor candidates. To be considered, physicians are nominated by their peers; Castle Connolly additionally evaluates the nominees in all aspects of patient care. This process is so rigorous that the Journal of Medical Research found Castle Connolly's directory to be more trustworthy than other resources when searching for a quality provider. Dr. Basu recognizes the significance of this selection and is honored to have received this prestigious recognition for a full decade.

Houston plastic surgeon Dr. Bob Basu was named a Castle Connolly Top Doctor for the tenth consecutive year.

"Having my peers recognize my commitment to providing patients with quality care before, during, and after treatment is truly an honor," says Dr. Basu. "It is a privilege to serve the Cypress and Houston community as a Castle Connolly Top Doctor."

An established plastic surgeon serving the Houston community for over a decade, Dr. Basu has also been named one of the Top Docs in Plastic Surgery by HTexas Magazine and was a recipient of a Best of the Best 2021 award by the Houston Chronicle for "Best Mommy Makeover." He specializes in a full range of cosmetic procedures including breast surgery, tummy tucks, and body contouring after weight loss. In addition to plastic surgery, his practice also houses a full-time expert aesthetics team who provide a range of premium medical spa services to Houston and Cypress patients, including injectables and medical-grade facials. They also offer skin care services at their medpa in Houston .

"As a plastic surgeon, it is important that I provide the most safe, effective, and up-to-date treatment options for my patients," explains Dr. Basu. "My position in the medical community allows me to foster relationships with other physicians to create and uphold the highest standards of care."

Castle Connolly Top Doctors are considered to be choice physicians in their field and can be found across all 50 states. As new data emerges or as patient and provider needs change, Castle Connolly implements new criteria, ensuring consumers have access to the most relevant and trusted Top Doctor list. Professional qualifications, education, practice management, ethical standards, leadership abilities, and patient relationships are meticulously reviewed to determine eligibility. Top Doctor status is a clear sign that these elite physicians have been thoroughly and unbiasedly vetted and provide patients with the best care possible.

Patients can filter their search in the Castle Conolly Top Doctor directory to find a doctor based on location, specialty, insurance network, telemedicine options, or reason for their visit. The doctor profile provides each physician's credentials, expertise, hospital affiliations, and their contact information.

For more information about board certified plastic surgeon Dr. Bob Basu and available services, visit the practice's website or call Basu Aesthetics + Plastic Surgery at (713) 799-2278.

About Dr. Bob Basu: Dr. C. Bob Basu is a nationally-recognized board-certified plastic surgeon. His practice, Basu Aesthetics + Plastic Surgery, has offices in both Cypress and Houston, Texas. The Cypress office is located at 9899 Towne Lake Pkwy Suite 100, Cypress, TX 77433. The new Galleria / Uptown Houston location includes a Medspa and is located at 1700 Post Oak BLVD, Suite 1-280, Houston, Texas 77056 . The practice can be reached by phone at (713) 799-2278.

