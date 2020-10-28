Houston Plastic Surgeon Dr. Bob Basu Publishes Seminal Breast Surgery Textbook

HOUSTON, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. C. Bob Basu , along with co-editor Dr. Sameer A. Patel, is proud to announce the publication of an up-to-date, comprehensive textbook on aesthetic breast surgical techniques titled Cosmetic Breast Surgery . Each chapter of the book was contributed by an internationally renowned surgeon or surgeons, including both of the editors.

The Cosmetic Breast Surgery textbook offers wisdom useful for both early career and senior surgeons looking for updated practical knowledge. The first section is a comprehensive survey of modern techniques for performing foundational procedures, including breast lift, breast augmentation with implants and fat transfer, breast reduction, and ptotic breast management. The second section of the book covers novel and cutting-edge technical modalities, with chapters detailing techniques for transgender breast surgery, correction of congenital breast deformities, revisional breast surgery, and Dr. Basu's own internal bra technique, among other topics.

The third and final section details important considerations for managing risk and performing revisional procedures, which may involve managing acute complications or an unsatisfactory result. This section also reviews the most recent evidence on breast implant illness and breast implant-associated anaplastic large cell lymphoma. With an increasing demand for aesthetic procedures from men, this work also includes expert perspectives on male chest aesthetics and relevant aesthetic procedures.

"Dr. Patel and I are proud of the work that includes a full range of contemporary breast surgery techniques. We believe the publication of Cosmetic Breast Surgery will help our fellow physicians deliver more ideal results and achieve optimal patient outcomes," Dr. Basu said.

As a board-certified plastic surgeon, Dr. Basu emphasized that breast surgery has evolved over time and advanced techniques lead to better results. "Having run a cosmetic surgery practice for over 15 years, I deeply value the free exchange of ideas among skilled surgeons that allows us to improve patient outcomes and satisfaction. Together, we advance understanding and expand possibilities, and are thus able to provide results that are ideally suited to each unique patient," explained Dr. Basu. "The publication of Cosmetic Breast Surgery sets a new bar, and I expect the book to be a key point of reference for years to come."

The textbook was released in both hardcover and ebook in July by Thieme Publishers, an international scientific textbook publisher, and is currently available at textbook retailers, including Amazon .

