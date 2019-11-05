Houston Public Works Selects Aurigo Masterworks Cloud Platform For Infrastructure Project Management

"Houston Public Works strives to create a strong foundation for Houston to thrive and this new platform will help us streamline our business processes, and become more efficient," said Michael Ereti, PE, Director, Capital Projects.

"Aurigo is excited that a major city such as Houston has successfully adopted Aurigo Masterworks to increase its ability to efficiently serve the massive and diverse infrastructure needs of Houston. With this decision to expand their adoption, we look forward to the continued partnership with Houston and the opportunity to provide ease of use and the complete platform to plan and deliver the entire infrastructure lifecycle for an even broader range of projects," said Balaji Sreenivasan, CEO of Aurigo Software Technologies Inc.

"Aurigo has been steadily adding both large and mid-size agencies to its customer roster, as public sector agencies across North America have increased their adoption of cloud based commercially off the shelf software (COTS) to plan and deliver their infrastructure projects on time and budget. The year 2019 has seen Aurigo add Nevada DOT, Iowa DOT, Montana DOT, City of Durham, NC and San Bernardino County and a host of other agencies as customers." Sreenivasan added.

Houston Public Works is the largest and most diverse public works organization in the country. Encompassing Houston Water, Transportation & Drainage Operations, Houston Permitting Center, and Capital Projects, Houston Public Works is responsible for streets and drainage, production and distribution of water, collection and treatment of wastewater, and permitting and regulation of public and private construction covering a 627-square mile service area. Accredited by the American Public Works Association and employing over 4000 dedicated public servants, Houston Public Works is committed to ensure that the city's core operations remain smart, reliable, and sound so that every citizen, community, & organization has the highest potential possible.

About Aurigo





Aurigo Software is America's leading provider of modern cloud software to help infrastructure owners plan, build, maintain, and operate their multi-billion-dollar capital investments safely and efficiently. We cater to large, medium and small agencies with three unique product lines, Aurigo Masterworks Ultimate, Aurigo Masterworks Professional, and Aurigo Essentials. Aurigo Essentials Cloud Software is designed for small and midsize cities. More about Aurigo at www.aurigo.com

Aurigo Masterworks Cloud is a comprehensive suite of enterprise software products that automates the entire lifecycle of capital programs, including planning, forecasting, budgeting, bid & estimation, project management, contract administration, scheduling, right of way, permitting, materials testing, field inspection, civil rights, and document control. The system has powerful reporting and dashboard capabilities, a native mobile application and is investing extensively to harness Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain technologies. Aurigo helps over 200 customers plan and deliver over $300 Billion of capital programs safely and efficiently. Aurigo is a privately held US corporation headquartered in Austin, Texas, with wholly owned subsidiaries in Canada and India.

Aurigo Essentials Cloud is an all-in-one construction project management software solution, built on the same powerful Aurigo Masterworks platform. Aurigo Essentials is catered to, needs of Small and Mid-sized Government agencies, to help them automate their capital planning and construction lifecycle processes at a very affordable price. Visit www.aurigo.com/essentials for more information.

