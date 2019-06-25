Houston Ranks #4 In Survey Of U.S. Cities Hiring IT Professionals In Second Half Of 2019

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Robert Half Technology's State of U.S. Tech Hiring research, Houston's technology teams will continue to grow in the second half of the year, but finding the right talent won't be easy. Of IT hiring decision makers surveyed in Houston, 73% plan to expand the size of their teams by adding full-time employees, compared to 67% nationally. Eighty-six percent of those surveyed said it's challenging for their company to find skilled IT professionals in Houston.

Respondents cited the following skills as immediately needed for their organizations:

Cybersecurity Cloud security Cloud architecture; Wireless network management* Business intelligence; Database management; Windows administration* Network administration; DevOps*

*Denotes a tie.

Almost all respondents (96%) said they will bring on project professionals to support their teams, and of those, 65% said consultants are part of their hiring strategy.

"The technology market in Houston remains strong as more companies are investing in systems upgrades, focusing on security and taking on digital projects," said Robert Vaughn, regional vice president for Robert Half Technology in Houston. "The candidate market remains tight, and companies that prolong the interview process or don't make competitive offers tend to have the hardest time staffing open roles. More companies are tapping into the expertise of project professionals whose specialized skills are helping drive initiatives."

Additional research findings:

Nearly all IT leaders surveyed (99%) noted they are confident in their company's prospects for growth in the second half of 2019.

Besides recruitment, top priorities for Houston's tech managers in the next six months include maintaining security, cloud projects, and innovation or helping to grow the business.

About the Research

The online survey was developed by Robert Half Technology and conducted by a leading independent research firm. The report is based on responses from 100 IT decision makers in Houston, Texas. Respondents were screened to have hiring authority for the information systems or information technology department of a company.

About Robert Half Technology

With more than 120 locations worldwide, Robert Half Technology is a leading provider of technology professionals for initiatives ranging from web development and multiplatform systems integration to network security and technical support. Robert Half Technology offers online job search services at roberthalf.com/technology. Visitors can also request a copy of the Robert Half Technology 2019 Salary Guide.

