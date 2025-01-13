Houston Real Estate Investor Trey Stone and Team Acquire Multifamily Property Near NASA Johnson Space Center for $9.4MM, Appraised by Bank for $14.9MM

HOUSTON, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Houstonian and long-time multifamily real estate investor Trey Stone, along with his team, Transformational Real Estate Investing, LLC have acquired Bay Park Apartments, a 124-Unit property in the Clear Lake area suburb of Houston. This off-market deal was purchased for $9.4MM and has been appraised for $14.9MM, signifying a big moment in today's market.

The property is situated directly off NASA Road 1, a short five-minute drive from NASA Johnson Space Center, 8 miles from Kemah Boardwalk, a 60-acre Texas Gulf Coast theme park, and about a stone's throw from various marinas and public boat ramp access to Clear Lake.

Transformational Real Estate Investing will start by renovating the property's outdated interiors while also rectifying its deferred maintenance. "This opportunity is no different than the others I've had - We are intentional with both the property updates and the community who live there. It helps us bring these areas back to a flourishing space in a far more sustainable way," said Trey Stone, Founder and CEO of Transformational Real Estate Investing, LLC, "In other words, take care of your asset and it will take care of you."

As former President of the Houston Apartment Association, and 3X Owner of the Year Award winner from the Houston Apartment Association, National Apartment Association, and Texas Apartment Association, Trey Stone has re-emerged in the Greater Houston area to invest in multifamily real estate alongside his partners, past, present, and new.

The team will install time-tested value-add strategies into the property, many of the same ones used to create around $139MM in value over Founder and CEO, Trey Stone's past 21 deals and continue to invite accredited investors to partner in upcoming deals.

Transformational Real Estate Investing, LLC is a premier real estate investment firm located in Houston, Texas. Founded by serial real estate investor and entrepreneur, Trey Stone, the company invests in Class B/C multifamily properties with a unique value-add strategy that has been curated over 26 years and 21 successful multifamily exits, bringing material value to the company and its investors.

