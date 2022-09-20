Houston Recognized as One of America's Best Cities in 2022

The city climbs up six spots from 2021 ranking, achieving high marks for diversity, culture, education and its expansive culinary scene

HOUSTON, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston has once again garnered global attention as one of the best places to live, work, invest, and visit, according to the 2022 list of America's Best Cities. Earning the No. 11 spot among 100 cities named, the country's fourth largest city made notable gains from its previous ranking, in addition to receiving a new moniker as "America's stealthy powerhouse on the rise."

Home to the fourth largest concentration of Fortune 500 companies in the country, the 2022 report also awarded Houston with a No. 4 placement in areas such as economic might and attraction. The city's flurry of post-pandemic restaurant openings and ethnically diverse residents secured Houston a No. 4 spot for restaurants, a No. 7 for culture, and No. 8 ranking for foreign-born population. When it came to the level of education among its incoming and local residents, Houston jumped five spots in 2022 and was included among the Top 50 cities.

"Houston is a diverse and vibrant metro where individuals can start a family, grow their business, attend world-class institutions and universities, or be immersed in the 145 languages that are spoken by our residents," Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said. "The quality of life we have in Houston is second to none and the data we receive from placements such as America's Best Cities further reaffirm the strength and resiliency that has come to define this great city of ours."

Best Cities is an exclusive ranking of the world's top urban destinations conducted each year by Resonance Consultancy – a global group of leading advisors in tourism, real estate, and economic development. For cities to receive recognition, Resonance ranks U.S. metropolitan areas with populations of more than 500,000 using a combination of statistical performance and qualitative evaluations by locals and visitors. The research team then gathers extensive data on the rise of those destinations, the key trends that propel their growth, and factors that shape perception of that city as it relates to visitation, investment, and livability.

"Over the past 12 months, Houston has been catapulted onto the global stage, leading to a wave of curiosity, interest, and desire to explore from both locals and visitors alike," Houston First Corporation President and CEO Michael Heckman said. "The city's rich tapestry of culture also creates a welcoming environment, one where visitors can be themselves and feel like a local. We are pleased this latest report reflects the unique qualities that make Houston such an appealing destination."

Visitation numbers to many U.S. cities also continue to rise. According to mobile phone data tracked by Placer.ai, the number of domestic travelers making their way to cities such as Boston, New York, Houston, L.A., and Miami have not only recovered, but are actually 20% higher in March 2022 than they were in March of 2019. To learn more about Best Cities' methodology or to read about all the cities named to the 2022 list of America's Best Cities, visit www.bestcities.org/#rankings.

