Houston SaberCats, AAA Flag & Banner Announce New Partnership

HOUSTON, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Houston SaberCats (Major League Rugby) and AAA Flag & Banner today announced a new partnership agreement, whereby AAA Flag will now be recognized as the "Preferred Signage Partner of the Houston SaberCats."

The partnership calls for AAA Flag to provide comprehensive printing and installation support for the SaberCats' Aveva Stadium, a world-class rugby facility within the Houston Sports Park complex, which is also the training home for Major League Soccer team Houston Dynamo, as well as the Houston Dash of the National Women's Soccer League. AAA Flag, with its recent expansion into the Houston market, will decorate Aveva Stadium with custom printed banners, signs, and decals, for both promotional and wayfinding purposes.

The SaberCats recently kicked off their 2021 pre-season, which will be their fourth full season as a founding member club in Major League Rugby. They were also the first club to build a rugby-specific stadium intended solely for MLR competition.

"We've already seen the benefits this partnership can bring to us," said JT Onyett, President of the SaberCats. "AAA has brought stadium signage around AVEVA Stadium to a new level."

For AAA Flag & Banner, an industry leader in providing graphics and visual solutions to professional and collegiate sports teams and leagues, this new agreement further expands its footprint in the Texas market.

Jordan Schwartz, Vice President of Sports for AAA Flag & Banner said, "Rugby is one of the fastest growing sports in America and we're honored to help support the Houston SaberCats, especially as Major League Rugby continues its exciting domestic expansion."

Additional information about AAA Flag & Banner can be found online at www.aaaflag.com.

About Houston SaberCats

The Houston SaberCats are a Major League Rubgy team based in Houston, Texas, founded in 2017 by Jeremy Turner & Marty Power, for the purpose of competing in the United States' national professional league. The Houston SaberCats are a part of the original 7 Teams to join the Major League Rugby organization in 2017. For more information about the SaberCats, please visit www.HoustonSaberCats.com.

About AAA Flag & Banner

AAA Flag & Banner is a full-service large format graphic printing and installation company, bringing events and environments to life. With locations in Los Angeles, Houston, Miami, and San Francisco, they print and install large format graphics for outdoor advertising, sports, retail, entertainment and corporate events. AAA Flag & Banner are experts using full-color digital imaging on fabrics, vinyl, and almost any substrate any size. From design and printing to installation and ongoing maintenance, they go the extra mile to make your vision a reality.

