Houston SBA Trading and Sales Team Joins SouthState

HOUSTON, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SouthState | DuncanWilliams welcomes 12 experienced SBA trading and sales professionals to its debt capital markets team. The SBA team will be responsible for buying Small Business Administration (SBA) loans in the secondary market and pooling them into securities to be sold to investors. This team comes to SouthState | DuncanWilliams from Signature Bank, where they spent the past decade providing these services to more than 1,000 financial institutions across the country.

Leading the team is James Bennett, managing director of Fixed Income. Prior to SouthState, Bennett was director of SBA Trading and Sales with Signature Bank. During Bennett's 13-year tenure, Signature was consistently one of the top three SBA loan pool issuers nationally.

"I work with a remarkable group of trading and sales specialists that operate with efficiency and careful attention. Together, we will continue executing at a high level on behalf of our clients. I am pleased that SouthState was able to welcome our entire team into the fold," said Bennett.

"This seasoned team will be an immediate asset to SouthState | DuncanWilliams given their long history in the industry of securitizing SBA assets. Their platform broadens the SouthState | DuncanWilliams product offering and is an important part of our strategic growth plan," said S.J. Guzzo, managing director of Debt Capital Markets.

SouthState | DuncanWilliams Securities Corp., a registered member of FINRA and SIPC, is a wholly owned subsidiary of SouthState Bank, N.A. (SSB). SouthState | DuncanWilliams Capital Markets is a division of SSB and is not registered as a broker dealer. SouthState | DuncanWilliams Securities Corp. and SouthState | DuncanWilliams Capital Markets are collectively referred to as "SouthState | DuncanWilliams". Securities may be offered to Institutional customers through either SouthState | DuncanWilliams Securities Corp. or SouthState | DuncanWilliams Capital Markets. Broker-dealer services are offered by SouthState | DuncanWilliams Securities Corp. Securities and investment products offered through SouthState | DuncanWilliams are not insured by the FDIC or any other government agency, are not bank guaranteed, are not bank deposits or obligations, and may lose value.

SOURCE SouthState | DuncanWilliams