Houston School Fair at Minute Maid Park To Bring Learning Options, Free Fun to Families

1,000+ community members to celebrate K-12 options at school fair

HOUSTON, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Join the fun at the Minute Maid Park next weekend, where the annual Houston School Fair will fill the air with music, balloons, and the smell of fresh popcorn.

This free community event will take place 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27 at the Minute Maid Park's Union Station Lobby and Atrium. From photo opportunities with Orbit, the popular Astros mascot, to face painting and balloon twisting, the fair will offer a festive environment for families exploring schools.

Representatives from an array of local schools will attend, giving families the chance to ask questions and learn about all types of K-12 education. Schools in attendance will include Houston Classical Charter School, International Leadership of Texas Schools, Infinite Learning Academy, Nativity Academy, Raul Yzaguirre Schools for Success, School of Science & Technology, Yellowstone Schools, and the largest public school system in Texas: the Houston Independent School District.

Free, one-on-one school help will be available to all families in English and Spanish.

The Houston school fair is the largest celebration in Texas during the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week (Jan. 21-27, 2024). The Week will feature tens of thousands of school choice celebrations across all 50 states, including more than 2,000 celebrations in schools and homes across Texas. Additional large-scale events in the Lone Star State include a school fair in Austin and a School Discovery Day in San Antonio.

"It is an honor for the Families Empowered team to provide free bilingual search services for families looking for schools," said Colleen Dippel, Families Empowered Founder & CEO.

"By hosting in-person school fairs during National School Choice Week, we have the opportunity to meet families where they are and make the process of finding and applying to a school fun and easy."

The Minute Maid Park is located at 501 Crawford St. Families unable to attend in person are invited to use applyhouston.org to find schools and access application links.

This event is organized by Families Empowered, a non-profit parent service organization which brings families information so they can choose the education that works best for them.

Families can learn more and RSVP for the free event at houstonschoolfair.com.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and homeschooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

SOURCE National School Choice Week