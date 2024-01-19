Houston School Fair at Minute Maid Park To Bring Learning Options, Free Fun to Families

News provided by

National School Choice Week

19 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

1,000+ community members to celebrate K-12 options at school fair

HOUSTON, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Join the fun at the Minute Maid Park next weekend, where the annual Houston School Fair will fill the air with music, balloons, and the smell of fresh popcorn.

This free community event will take place 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27 at the Minute Maid Park's Union Station Lobby and Atrium. From photo opportunities with Orbit, the popular Astros mascot, to face painting and balloon twisting, the fair will offer a festive environment for families exploring schools.

Representatives from an array of local schools will attend, giving families the chance to ask questions and learn about all types of K-12 education. Schools in attendance will include Houston Classical Charter School, International Leadership of Texas Schools, Infinite Learning Academy, Nativity Academy, Raul Yzaguirre Schools for Success, School of Science & Technology, Yellowstone Schools, and the largest public school system in Texas: the Houston Independent School District.

Free, one-on-one school help will be available to all families in English and Spanish.

The Houston school fair is the largest celebration in Texas during the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week (Jan. 21-27, 2024). The Week will feature tens of thousands of school choice celebrations across all 50 states, including more than 2,000 celebrations in schools and homes across Texas. Additional large-scale events in the Lone Star State include a school fair in Austin and a School Discovery Day in San Antonio.

"It is an honor for the Families Empowered team to provide free bilingual search services for families looking for schools," said Colleen Dippel, Families Empowered Founder & CEO.

"By hosting in-person school fairs during National School Choice Week, we have the opportunity to meet families where they are and make the process of finding and applying to a school fun and easy."

The Minute Maid Park is located at 501 Crawford St. Families unable to attend in person are invited to use applyhouston.org to find schools and access application links.

This event is organized by Families Empowered, a non-profit parent service organization which brings families information so they can choose the education that works best for them.

Families can learn more and RSVP for the free event at houstonschoolfair.com.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and homeschooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

Also from this source

Beloved School Choice Fair Takes Place at Fresh Location, Promises Same Fun for Families

Beloved School Choice Fair Takes Place at Fresh Location, Promises Same Fun for Families

Next week, the annual El Paso County School Fair will kick off in a new location: the Great Wolf Lodge. The huge school fair will support more than...
Trade Schools, Alternative Pathways on Display at Delaware's First School Choice Week Fair

Trade Schools, Alternative Pathways on Display at Delaware's First School Choice Week Fair

Delaware highschoolers have boundless options for their futures, from four-year universities to trade schools or heading straight into the workforce. ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Not For Profit

Image1

Children

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.