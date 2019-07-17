Houston-Shanghai Sister City Relationship Highlighted in New Multimedia Exhibit Marking 40 Years of US-China Diplomatic Ties

The exhibit, held at the Marriott Marquis Houston, is themed "Trans-Pacific Exchange and Cooperation – Shanghai Commemorates the 40th Anniversary of China-US Diplomatic Relations". It provides a unique window into the reform and opening-up of China from the viewpoint of Shanghai, which has participated in key moments of the China-US relationship, including many business, trade, sister city, cultural and other collaborations and exchanges between Shanghai and US local governments and people.

The exhibition is divided into five parts and features over 300 photographs documenting the exchange and cooperation between Shanghai and the US, beginning with the issuance of the Shanghai Communiqué by both countries (also known as the Joint Communiqué of the United States of America and the People's Republic of China) which affirmed the importance of normalization of relations. The photos were selected from over 3,000 entries submitted across Shanghai.

The core of the exhibition highlights the stories behind the links, contacts and interactions between the people of the two sides, which have enriched the development of Sino-US relations and serve as a model of collaboration for the two countries, while also including pictures of state visits and exchanges between leaders.

An opening ceremony for the exhibition was held on the morning of July 17th, coinciding with the start of the 4th US-China Sister Cities Mayors' Summit at the Sister Cities International (SCI) Annual Conference. Guests included the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries Vice President, the Shanghai Foreign Affairs Director, the Chinese Consul General in Houston, and representatives from the City of Houston Government and Sister Cities International.

The Summit is a joint meeting of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries and Sister Cities International. This year's theme is "40 Years Ahead: Stronger Friendship, Closer Cooperation". The audience includes representatives from China and the United States, including the cities of the two countries that have established sister city relationships or hope to establish such relationships.

The exhibit is jointly co-hosted by the Foreign Affairs Office of the Shanghai Municipal People's Government, Shanghai Municipal Archives, the Information Office of the Shanghai Municipal People's Government, Shanghai People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, Shanghai Institutes for International Studies, and Eastday.com.

About the Exhibition

Time: 9:00am-5:00pm/July 17-19, 2019

Venue: 2nd Floor, Marriott Marquis Houston

Location: 1777 Walker Street, Downtown Houston, TX 77010 Houston

SOURCE Shanghai People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries