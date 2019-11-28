Houston Shigella Lawyer Investigates Brazoria County Shigella Daycare Outbreak

BRAZORIA, Texas, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shigella lawyer Jory Lange investigates a Shigella outbreak in Brazoria County, Texas. The Brazoria DOH announced that there have been an increased number of Shigella cases in the county over the past two months. Most reported cases are children. The number of cases and exact daycares have not been publicly announced.

"Food contaminated with Shigella is especially dangerous to children. Children under the age of five are among the highest risk groups for developing serious Shigella complications, such as hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a serious form of kidney failure. Because children's immune systems are still developing, children are less able than healthy adults to fight off Shigella infections. This is especially true of young children," says Food Poisoning Lawyer Jory Lange. Jory is providing free, no-obligation legal consultations to the sickened adults and families whose children may have been harmed.

About Shigella

Shigella are bacteria that are responsible for 300,000 illnesses and 600 deaths per year in the United States. The hospitalization rate associated with Shigella is also very high with an estimated 62,000 hospitalizations per year. Shigella outbreaks are typically associated with places that have lots of children like daycare centers, schools, etc.

