Houston Skyline Volleyball joins League One Volleyball

HOUSTON, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Houston Skyline Volleyball announces they have joined League One Volleyball (LOVB)—a first-of-its-kind volleyball community, with a network of junior clubs across the country and a professional women's volleyball league.

America loves volleyball––with 38 million former and current players, it's the most played youth sport for girls. Yet, while the Women's National Team won gold at the Olympics this year, there is no full-season professional league in the US.

LOVB is re-imagining the future of volleyball by building city-based professional volleyball teams with a community up foundation of enthusiastic junior volleyball clubs, including Texas-based Houston Skyline.

Over the past 11 years, Houston Skyline has sent 165 athletes on to play collegiate volleyball, including 22 Division I athletes in the 2022 graduating class. In partnership with LOVB, Houston Skyline will continue to provide access to best-in-class volleyball training, mentorship opportunities with pro athletes and coaches, and national resources for college scholarships and recruiting.

"Houston Skyline has joined forces with LOVB to take our club to the next level and lay the foundation for a new professional league," says Jen Woods, Houston Skyline Executive Director. "We believe that in order to build a strong professional league, community-level club support is critical and we are excited about the ways professional volleyball can give back to our programs. Over the past 11 years, we have established Houston Skyline as the premier place for young volleyball athletes, and aligning with LOVB allows us to provide a path for these amazing young ladies to continue their careers in the professional realm in the U.S."

LOVB also announced today that they will start to unveil a professional league in 2022, with support from an Athletes Council that includes Haleigh Washington (2020 Olympic Gold Medalist), Justine Wong-Orantes (2020 Olympic Gold Medalist), Kelsey Robinson (2016 Bronze & 2020 Olympic Gold Medalist), Kim Hill (2016 Bronze & 2020 Olympic Gold Medalist), Carli Lloyd (2016 Olympic Bronze Medalist), and more.

With the support of Houston Skyline, LOVB is propelling U.S. volleyball to new heights, creating an exceptional volleyball community, a better future for athletes, and an expanded love of the game at all ages.

About LOVB

League One Volleyball (LOVB) reimagines the future of volleyball in the US, creating a professional volleyball league and network of junior volleyball clubs across the country.

