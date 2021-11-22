Houston Small Business Owner Launches Tucci Di Lusso Luxury Shoe Brand Just in Time for the Holiday Giving Season

HOUSTON, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New fashion brand Tucci Di Lusso announced today the launch of its online storefront offering premium handmade shoes and accessories for men and women this holiday season. Owned and operated by Houston small business owner Tochukwu Mbiamnozie, a Nigerian immigrant behind the successful TucciPolo fashion line, Tucci Di Lusso brings high-quality craftsmanship with handmade luxury shoe designs. Tucci Di Lusso was awarded the 2021 Affirm Holiday Merchant Award earlier this month.

"To Launch Tucci Di Lusso's luxury shoe line is a huge step for me as a small business owner," said Tochukwu Mbiamnozie, founder and CEO, Tucci Di Lusso and TucciPolo. "While this is my second luxury fashion line serving U.S. customers, Tucci Di Lusso offers a more sophisticated lineup, including accessories for both men and women who appreciate the finer things in life.

Mbiamnozie launched TucciPolo shoes six years ago in Connecticut. After a move to Houston, Texas, he's bringing his luxury, handmade shoes to shoppers across the country this holiday season. The Italian leather shoes are his own design, and the line features more than 30 new models of handcrafted elegance, as well as Italian leather accessories from top craftsmen. Before moving to the U.S., Mbiamnozie worked as an architect in Nigeria. He brings a unique design aesthetic to his shoe line, with a focus on individuality, durability and elegance. Before launching his first company in the U.S., he earned an MBA from the University of Bridgeport in Connecticut in International Business.

With a 15-day timeline to create each handmade product, the time to shop Tucci Di Lusso's handmade luxury Italian leather dress shoes, luxury sport sneakers, boots, wallets, bags, other leather goods and accessories for those distinguished members of your holiday shopping list is now. Products start at $165 for handcrafted leather belts, and range from $560 to $1250 for original shoe designs. The brand features exotic materials, including alligator, crocodile, stingray, ostrich, and lizard. Personalization and customization are available for each handcrafted, handmade, and hand painted item.

All the items available this holiday season can be viewed and ordered from the digital storefront at https://tuccidilusso.com.

