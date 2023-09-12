Houston Surgeon Dr. Robert Burke Celebrates Milestone of 1,000 Technology-Assisted Total Joint Procedures

News provided by

OrthAlign

12 Sep, 2023, 11:00 ET

HOUSTON, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Robert Burke, orthopedic surgeon, has reached a significant milestone by successfully completing his 1,000th procedure using OrthAlign technology for total hip and total knee replacements.

Dr. Burke has been instrumental in introducing innovative surgical solutions to the greater Houston area. Notably, he was the first surgeon in the region to utilize OrthAlign's HipAlign® and Lantern® navigation systems, which provide surgeons intraoperative information in total hip and total knee replacements to deliver accurate, patient-specific care. The smartphone-like device is designed to improve accuracy and reduce OR times without the investment, equipment, or pre-operative imaging required by many robotic systems.

A board-certified orthopedic surgery and sports medicine surgeon, Dr. Burke has always been at the forefront of the latest advancements in medical research and technology.

"As a surgeon, I have seen firsthand the benefits of using technology in total knee and hip replacements," said Dr. Burke. "The navigation system acts like a GPS and provides me with real-time feedback and precise alignment, resulting in improved accuracy and consistency. With OrthAlign, I can confidently deliver optimal results and enhance the overall surgical experience."

Dr. Burke is the founder of Dr. Burke Orthopedic & Sports Medicine. A team of Board-Certified Orthopedic Surgeons and Board-Certified Physiatrist that are dedicated to providing patients with personalized, comprehensive orthopedic and rehabilitation care. For over half a century, their physicians have specialized in maintaining the musculoskeletal health of patients, so they can achieve an active, pain-free lifestyle at any age. Their physicians are at the forefront of orthopedic surgery and medicine to bring patients the most up-to-date treatments and surgical techniques.

Join Dr. Robert Burke on Wednesday, September 27, at 6:00pm CDT for a free virtual patient seminar to discuss how advanced technology is changing the way orthopedic surgeons perform total joint replacements. There will be a live Q&A to answer any questions at the end of the presentation.

Link to seminar »

To learn more about Dr. Robert Burke's work and his utilization of OrthAlign technology, visit his website at www.drburkeortho.com or contact his office directly at (713) 436-3488.

For more information regarding OrthAlign visit www.orthalign.com.

Media Contact:
Tiffany Lopez
[email protected]
281-869-7004

SOURCE OrthAlign

