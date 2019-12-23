Houston Sysco Workers Ratify New Five-Year Contract

HOUSTON, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After 10 months of negotiations, Sysco drivers and warehouse workers voted to ratify a new five-year contract by an over 4-1 margin on Thursday, December 19. This ended a period of six months that they continued diligently working even after their previous contract expired in June.

The new contract for workers in the home city for Sysco headquarters contains many improvements, including a well-deserved pay increase in the first year for their hard work (9 percent for drivers and 6 percent for warehouse workers). The agreement also ensures that the workers would continue to receive their average pay should they choose to use their earned vacation time.

"I've been with Sysco for 37 years and I'm glad that we finally got fairer vacation pay, which we've been fighting to get for years," said Anthony Prejean, a Sysco warehouse worker.

Over the course of the prolonged negotiations, the Sysco workers and Local 988 business representatives stood strong to get management to resolve numerous safety issues.

Of the ratification, Robert Mele, President of Teamsters Local 988, said, "We're proud of the Teamster members and leaders at Sysco who were able to earn respect on the job and obtain the best contract possible. We've worked hard to ensure that our Sysco brothers and sisters have strong representation and workplace protections through better contracts."

Brian Ealy, a driver for Sysco said of the contract, "Local 988 represented us well. This was the first time they negotiated for us, and this is the best contract we've ever had."

Chartered in 1967, Teamsters Local 988 represents nearly 8,000 hardworking men and women around the Texas Gulf Coast region. Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.4 million hardworking men and women throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. For more information, go to teamster988.org, like us on Facebook at facebook.com/IBTLocal988 or follow us on Twitter, @teamster988.

