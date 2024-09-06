Houston Texans' Jalen Pitre Returns for 2nd Annual Feed 5 More Fundraising Campaign for Kids' Meals, Inc.

Group 1 Automotive to Match Pitre's Fundraising as the Two Tackle Houston-Area Food Insecurity During the 2024 Football Season

HOUSTON, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kids' Meals Inc., a Houston nonprofit that delivers free, healthy meals to preschool-aged children, is thrilled to announce the second season of the Feed 5 More fundraising campaign with Houston Texans player Jalen Pitre and Group 1 Automotive, Inc., an international Fortune 300 automotive retailer headquartered in Houston, to combat childhood hunger.

The Feed 5 More campaign raises money through donations as little as $10 to provide meals to children facing food insecurity. For every $10 raised, Kids' Meals can provide five meals to children who need them the most. This year, Pitre aims to surpass last year's total with the goal of raising enough money to feed 55,555 children by the end of the 2024 football season. Group 1 Automotive will match every dollar raised, up to $250,000. Last year, the campaign successfully raised nearly $110,00.

"I am very excited to kick off the second year of the 'Feed 5 More' campaign," said Jalen Pitre, safety, Houston Texans. "I am proud of the community's support we received last year and the impact we were able to make. This year, we are aiming to raise even more to help kids in my hometown."

Every day, thousands of preschool-aged children in the Greater Houston Area face food insecurity. Kids' Meals provides that peace of mind to families in 56 zip codes across Harris and Montgomery Counties with the unique approach of delivering every meal to the doorsteps of hungry preschool-aged children – totaling 2.7 million meals in 2024.

"We are thrilled to see the Feed 5 More campaign return for a second year," said Beth Harp, CEO, Kids' Meals. "The success we achieved last year was phenomenal, and it showed us the power of community support. We are determined to raise even more money this year to reach 55,555 meals for children in need. The commitment from Jalen and Group 1 Automotive is truly inspiring."

Pitre and Group 1 will lead crowd-sourced fundraising to support the campaign. Those interested in donating can visit this page to support. With contributions as small as $10, individuals can play a pivotal role in transforming the Houston community.

"The success of last year's campaign demonstrated what we can achieve when we come together for a cause," said Pete DeLongchamps, senior vice president, Group 1 Automotive. "This year, we are excited to build on that success and make an even greater impact on the lives of Houston's children. Together with Jalen and the community, we are ready to drive change and support Kids' Meals in their mission."

For more information about the Feed 5 More campaign, visit: feed5more.com

ABOUT GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE, INC.

Group 1 owns and operates 260 automotive dealerships, 337 franchises, and 45 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 35 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships and omni-channel platform, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.

ABOUT KIDS' MEALS:

In 2024, Kids' Meals will deliver more than 2.7 million free, healthy meals to the homes of preschool-aged children who face debilitating hunger due to extreme poverty. Since 2006, Kids' Meals has delivered more than 14 million meals and connected families to vital wraparound resources to help end the cycle of poverty. Kids' Meals is the only program of its kind in the nation delivering almost 9,000 free, healthy meals every weekday to preschool-aged children in 56 Houston-area zip codes. Visit www.kidsmealsinc.org, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and X.

