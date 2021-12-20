Houston Tidelanders Announce Ben May's Achievement of Doctor of Musical Arts

HOUSTON, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tidelanders are proud to announce that Ben May, Musical Director, has earned the degree of Doctor of Musical Arts in Choral Conducting, from the University of Houston Moores School of Music. The degree was conferred December 17, 2021. In recognition of Ben's achievement, leadership, and contributions, the Houston Tidelanders Chorus issued a proclamation declaring the 17th "Dr. Ben May Day."

The Houston Tidelanders Dr. Ben May

Dr. May has directed the Tidelanders since August 2018. He brings great knowledge, preparation, enthusiasm, professionalism and friendship to the Tidelanders Director position. "Since I 'discovered' barbershop harmony in high school, I have loved the sound, the teamwork, and most importantly, the camaraderie that is present in tight-knit barbershop ensembles. I lead the Tidelanders, musically, because I hope to perpetuate that tradition of brotherhood and unity; I want to help lead this chorus because I believe that choral music can and should bring our city, our nation, and our world closer together," said Ben May.

Dr. May is currently an Assistant Director and Professor of Choral Activities at Brazosport College in Lake Jackson, Texas where he directs the Brazosport College Choirs. Dr. May holds Musical degrees from Westminster Choir College (Princeton, NJ) and Vanderbilt University (Nashville, TN). Dr. May is a member of the Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia fraternity.

The Doctor of Musical Arts degree (DMA) is the culmination of years of specialized musical study. Dr. May's dissertation was titled "Going Up to God by Musical Process: A Structural Analysis of David Lang's the little match girl passion (2007)." "My piece is called 'the little match girl passion' and it sets Hans Christian Andersen's story 'The Little Match Girl' in the format of Bach's 'Saint Matthew Passion,' interspersing Andersen's narrative with my versions of the crowd and character responses from Bach's Passion" said Composer David Lang. Dr. May's academic advisor was Dr. Betsy Cook Weber, Madison Endowed Professor of Music. He worked closely with Dr. Jeb Mueller and Dr. Rob Smith during his studies.

About the Houston Tidelanders

The Tidelanders perform in the Houston area throughout the calendar year. Our organization performs charity benefits with Fort Bend Family Promise, Fort Bend ISD Men's Fest, and the annual Heroes at Home Golf event. The Houston Tidelanders offers Singing Valentines, Good Times Shows, and Christmas performances annually.

For more information, press only:

Steve R. Smith, Marketing/PR Chair

(713) 224-TIDE (8433)

[email protected]

For more information on The Houston Tidelanders:

https://www.houstontidelanders.org

SOURCE Houston Tidelanders