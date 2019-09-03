Houston Trial Lawyer David Bissinger Earns Texas Super Lawyers Recognition

HOUSTON, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trial lawyer David Bissinger, a founder of Houston-based Bissinger, Oshman & Williams LLP, has been selected for an 11th consecutive year to the Texas Super Lawyers list.

Mr. Bissinger was recognized in the annual legal guide for his work involving complex commercial disputes. The honor is particularly significant, he said, because of Houston's reputation, history, and culture of outstanding courtroom advocacy.

"Texas has some of the best trial lawyers in the world. It is an honor to be on this list," he said.

Mr. Bissinger represents clients in energy and technology matters, securities and corporate fiduciary litigation, executive compensation, banking, and real estate. He has substantial first-chair jury trial and complex arbitration experience for both plaintiffs and defendants.

Earlier this year, he earned a jury verdict securing all the damages his client sought in a dispute with a commercial landlord. Also, in recent months, he has helped his clients win significant settlements in two large-scale international matters, one for a plaintiff in a wide-ranging trade secret case, and the other for the defendant in a multifaceted corporate dispute spanning three continents.

Beyond his work as an advocate, Mr. Bissinger has served as an arbitrator in multiple commercial disputes and has published articles on trial advocacy and substantive topics in commercial law.

A former chairman of the Houston Bar Association's Securities Litigation and Arbitration Section, Mr. Bissinger is AV-rated "Preeminent" by Martindale-Hubbell, the organization's highest peer rating for legal skills and ethics. He earned his law degree from Vanderbilt Law School, where he served as Editor in Chief of the Vanderbilt Journal of Transnational Law, and his undergraduate degree from the University of Iowa, where he was Phi Beta Kappa.

Texas Super Lawyers is published annually by Thomson Reuters in Texas Monthly and Super Lawyers magazines. Selection is based on a statewide survey of lawyers and extensive editorial review. For more information, visit http://www.superlawyers.com.

About Bissinger, Oshman & Williams LLP

Bissinger, Oshman & Williams LLP is a Houston-based business trial and transaction firm focused on providing impactful, cost-effective solutions to complex disputes and transactions requiring careful attention, extensive experience, and a high level of sophistication. For more information, visit http://www.bowllp.com.

