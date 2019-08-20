Houston Trial Lawyer David Bissinger Honored by Best Lawyers in America

HOUSTON, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trial lawyer David Bissinger, a founder of Houston-based Bissinger, Oshman & Williams LLP, earned recognition for his commercial litigation work in the 2020 listing of The Best Lawyers in America, the oldest U.S.-based legal guide.

Mr. Bissinger represents plaintiffs and defendants in jury trials and complex commercial arbitrations involving securities, corporate fiduciary, energy, technology, executive compensation, banking, and real estate disputes.

"Recognition from Best Lawyers in America is based on peer review, and thus reflects the respect of those who best understand what it is you do, what you face in preparing and presenting a case, and what you have accomplished for your clients," Mr. Bissinger said.

A former chairman of the Houston Bar Association's Securities Litigation and Arbitration Section, Mr. Bissinger has been recognized on the Texas Super Lawyers list each year since 2009 and is AV-rated Preeminent by Martindale-Hubbell, the organization's highest peer rating for legal skills and ethics. He also made the listing America's Top 100 High Stakes Litigators for 2019. Drawing on his experience in the courtroom, he is a frequent writer and speaker on legal issues. His practice also includes work as an arbitrator in numerous commercial disputes.

As the oldest peer-review attorney guide in the country, Best Lawyers is also one of the most respected. Selection is based upon a comprehensive review of nominees by lawyers within the same geographical region who share a practice focus, with final selections made by the Best Lawyers research team.

For the full listing, visit https://www.bestlawyers.com/.

About Bissinger, Oshman & Williams LLP

Bissinger, Oshman & Williams LLP is a Houston-based business trial and transaction firm focused on providing impactful, cost-effective solutions to complex disputes and transactions requiring careful attention, extensive experience, and a high level of sophistication. For more information, visit http://www.bowllp.com.

