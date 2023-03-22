Houston Trial Lawyer Erin Bullard Earns Texas Rising Stars Recognition

Bissinger, Oshman, Williams & Strasburger attorney honored for civil litigation practice

HOUSTON, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third consecutive year, Houston trial lawyer Erin Bullard of Bissinger, Oshman, Williams & Strasburger LLP has earned recognition in the Texas Super Lawyers Rising Stars legal guide as one of the state's top young lawyers.

The peer review legal guide highlights Texas' leading lawyers age 40 or younger or who have been in practice less than 10 years. Only 2.5 percent of eligible lawyers are recognized each year.

Ms. Bullard's selection was based on her civil litigation work. She represents corporate clients and individuals in a wide range of complex civil litigation, including claims of breach of fiduciary duty, breach of contract, aiding and abetting, fraudulent transfer, and negligence. Her commercial litigation work has also earned her Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch recognition the past two years.

She earned her law degree from Texas A&M University School of Law and holds a Master of Laws degree in Energy, Environment and Natural Resources Law from the University of Houston Law Center. She is a former litigation analyst for a forensic accounting firm and judicial intern to Judge Rose Vela at the Texas 13th Court of Appeals.

Texas Rising Stars selection is based on peer nominations and attorney-led research. It serves as a companion to the prestigious Super Lawyers guide to the top attorneys in the state. The full list appears in the Texas Rising Stars edition of Super Lawyers magazine and the April issue of Texas Monthly.

