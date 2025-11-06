Houston Trial Lawyers from Alavi Anaipakos Earn Best Law Firms Selection for Intellectual Property, Patent Trial Skills

HOUSTON, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The intellectual property and patent trial team at Houston's Alavi Anaipakos is recognized in the 2026 Best Law Firms rankings based on the firm's successful work in courts across the U.S. for clients in various industries.

The publishers of The Best Lawyers in America have included Alavi Anaipakos on the annual list of the country's top firms since the firm's launch by acclaimed trial attorneys Amir Alavi and Demetrios Anaipakos, who were joined in this year's rankings along with the firm's Masood Anjom, Scott W. Clark, Michael McBride, Brian Simmons, and Joshua Wyde.

Alavi Anaipakos' 2026 Best Law Firms selection comes on the heels of another busy year in the courtroom, which included the firm securing a $2 million patent infringement verdict against T Mobile USA Inc. in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas. The firm heads into the new year with several key cases upcoming.

Alavi Anaipakos has also significantly expanded its work before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board with the addition of Callie Pendergrass as its Senior Patent Agent. Callie is already providing the firm's clients with her extensive expertise in inter partes review matters, as demonstrated by her stellar institution track record before the PTAB.

The Best Law Firms and Best Lawyers honors follow prior recognition throughout the year for Alavi Anaipakos and the firm's trial lawyers, including Texas Super Lawyers, Lawdragon 500 Leading Litigators in America, IP Stars, IAM Patent 1000, Chambers USA, and other respected guides.

Houston-based Alavi Anaipakos is home to high-stakes trial lawyers known for solving complex problems. The firm's attorneys have handled some of the world's largest patent infringement disputes and significant commercial cases across various industries, including oil and gas, energy, software, high-tech, financial services, and beyond. Our team members have been in the trenches in marquee legal battles across the nation and the world for nearly 30 years.

SOURCE Alavi Anaipakos