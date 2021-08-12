Houston Urgent Care Offers Groundbreaking Therapy to High-Risk Patients

HOUSTON, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Level Urgent Care (NLUC) continues to offer the latest in therapeutic options for the treatment of COVID-19. After participating in the earliest research studies of the Regeneron Monoclonal Antibody Infusion, the NLUC team is now proud to offer this incredible treatment in many of their clinic locations.

The Next Level Urgent Care health providers are committed to providing the best available medical care and services for all of their patients. "We are dedicated to ensuring that our community has access to cutting-edge treatments such as the Regeneron Monoclonal Antibody Infusions," said Next Level Urgent Care founder and CEO Juliet Breeze, MD.

According to Breeze, the inpatient mortality rate for COVID-19 positive individuals drops dramatically when they receive this type of treatment. However, this advance in medical technology is currently only available at select hospitals and clinics across the country.

"The reason we are housing the Regeneron Monoclonal Antibody Infusion program at NLUC is simple: We want to ensure that all of our patients have access to this life-saving treatment," added Next Level Urgent Care Chief Medical Officer, Robbyn Traylor, MD.

For anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 and is interested in scheduling a Regeneron Monoclonal Antibody Infusion at one of the Next Level Urgent Care's 17 clinics across the greater Houston area, visit the NLUC website.

