Houston Veterans Disability Attorney Sees Increased Complexity in VA Disability Claims

HOUSTON, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Navigating the veterans disability system has become significantly more complicated in recent years, leaving many veterans confused about how to properly pursue the benefits they earned through their service. According to Houston-based veterans disability attorney Bill Herren, changes to the VA claims and appeals process have fundamentally altered how disability claims are decided — and why legal guidance has become increasingly important for veterans across the country.

Herren, who focuses exclusively on veterans disability cases and represents veterans nationwide, says a major turning point occurred in 2019 when the Department of Veterans Affairs implemented sweeping changes to its decision-making and appeals framework.

"Those changes affected virtually everything about how veterans disability claims are processed," Herren said. "The system is now more complex than ever, and many veterans don't realize they're navigating multiple sets of rules at the same time."

Veterans Disability Claims Now Operate Under Multiple Rule Systems

One of the most significant shifts in veterans disability law came with the introduction of new appeal pathways, which now coexist with older appeal rules. According to Herren, many claims are currently being processed under both systems simultaneously, making it difficult for veterans to determine the best way forward.

"There are now multiple ways to appeal a VA decision," Herren explained. "In some cases, it's not immediately clear which appeal option will be the most beneficial for a veteran. That uncertainty alone can cost veterans time, benefits, or both."

As a veterans disability attorney, Herren frequently hears from veterans who are overwhelmed by the complexity of the claims process and unsure how to proceed after receiving a decision from the VA.

The PACT Act and Veterans Disability Benefits

Another major development impacting veterans disability claims is the PACT Act, which became law in August 2022. The legislation expanded eligibility for veterans exposed to toxic substances during service, including — but not limited to — Agent Orange.

"Many veterans don't realize how broadly toxic exposure applies," Herren said. "While Agent Orange is well known, there are numerous other toxins veterans have been exposed to over the years."

Herren noted that the PACT Act has led to an increase in favorable decisions for veterans disability claims related to toxic exposure. However, he cautioned that many of those decisions contain errors that can significantly reduce the benefits a veteran ultimately receives.

"One common issue is the effective date," Herren explained. "Regional offices often default to the August 2022 PACT Act date, even when the veteran's claim history supports an earlier date. If that error isn't challenged, veterans can lose years of retroactive benefits."

A Common Misconception About Veterans Disability Claims

According to Herren, one of the most damaging misconceptions veterans have is believing the VA regional office is there to help them secure benefits.

"Veterans often assume the regional office is advocating on their behalf," Herren said. "In my experience, that's simply not the case. Whether intentional or not, the system does not operate to guide veterans through their claims in the way many expect."

As a result, veterans who rely solely on the regional office may unknowingly harm their chances of obtaining full veterans disability benefits. Herren emphasized that meaningful review often occurs later in the process, particularly at the Board of Veterans' Appeals level.

Why Hiring a Veterans Disability Attorney Matters More Today

The increasing complexity of veterans disability law has made legal representation more important than it was even five or ten years ago, according to Herren.

"The rules are more complicated, the appeal options are more nuanced, and the stakes are higher," he said. "Without experienced guidance, veterans can make decisions that permanently limit their benefits."

Because veterans disability claims are governed by federal law, Herren is able to represent veterans nationwide — regardless of where they live.

"We routinely receive calls from veterans across the country," Herren added. "Geography is not a barrier when it comes to veterans disability representation."

