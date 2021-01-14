Houston Wealth Management Firm Spreads the Cheer

HOUSTON, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year, Goodman Financial Corporation, a fee-only financial advisory and wealth management firm in Houston TX, selects multiple non-profit organizations to provide a donation to. Goodman team members each select an organization to donate with such donation funded by the firm. This year, team members selected 14 organizations, and each received a donation in the amount of $500 to $2000.

The organizations selected this year include:

Arms Wide Adoption Service

Brookwood Community

Christian Community Service Center (CCSC)

Citizens for Animal Protection (CAP)

Dillon International, South Korea program

program Dress for Success Houston

Houston Food Bank

Houston SPCA

Limbs for Life

Mosaic in Action

Paws for Heroes

PTSD Foundation of America – Camp Hope

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Team Luke Hope for Minds

"We were committed to keeping our annual giving tradition alive, despite the pandemic. In many cases, organizations need our support now more than ever. We are pleased to continuously support our local, and in some cases, international communities, and look forward to continuing this tradition for years to come," said Steve Goodman, CEO, Goodman Financial.

Goodman Financial is committed to philanthropy and giving back to the community, referring to their philanthropic commitment as "Doing Good Things for Good People." This philanthropic spirit is exercised in many ways throughout each year, including:

Donating to charitable organizations,

Actively volunteering our professional time to non-profit organizations,

Assisting and advising philanthropically-inclined clients in the areas of planned giving, charitable beneficiary selection, and the creation of private foundations.

