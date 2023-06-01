Houston's Alavi Anaipakos Earns Intellectual Property Law Firm Rankings in 2023 Chambers USA Guide

News provided by

Alavi Anaipakos PLLC

01 Jun, 2023, 11:00 ET

Firm founders Amir Alavi, Demetrios Anaipakos earn high honors for IP expertise

HOUSTON, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Houston intellectual property and commercial litigation trial law firm Alavi Anaipakos is once again being recognized among the state's leaders for companies and individuals facing high-stakes intellectual property disputes. The 2023 Chambers USA rankings follow additional professional honors the firm has earned since its launch last spring.

This marks the second consecutive year since that other lawyers and corporate decision-makers have singled out Alavi Anaipakos and firm founders Amir Alavi and Demetrios Anaipakos based on their considerable work in patent lawsuits and other cases involving valuable intellectual property. Last year, the firm became one of the first law firms – if not the first – to be ranked in Chambers USA only a few months after launch.

Alavi Anaipakos opened 2023 by welcoming experienced attorneys Ken Wall and Ryan Pinckney as the newest members of the firm's deep roster of trial-tested trial lawyers. In addition to expanding the firm's expertise, Alavi Anaipakos has continued its work in various industries covering all phases of technology, including representing multiple clients in important overseas markets that include Germany, Japan, England, Brazil, and Dubai.

Most recently, Alavi Anaipakos helped Little Rock, Arkansas-based Safe Foods Corporation win a critical federal court ruling invalidating a hotly contested patent. The "bet-the-industry lawsuit" completely cleared the firm's clients and protected other poultry providers nationwide targeted in separate lawsuits.

Alavi Anaipakos scored an equally impressive victory a month earlier by helping Houston-based oilfield equipment provider G&H Diversified Manufacturing win a key decision before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) in Washington, D.C. The ruling invalidated a patent asserted against multiple companies in the oil and gas drilling industry in various federal courts.

Houston-based Alavi Anaipakos is home to high-stakes trial lawyers known for solving complex problems. The firm's attorneys have handled some of the world's largest patent infringement disputes and significant commercial cases across various industries, from oil and gas, energy, software, high-tech, financial services, and beyond. Our team members have been in the trenches in marquee legal battles across the nation and the world for nearly 30 years. For more information, visit www.aatriallaw.com.

SOURCE Alavi Anaipakos PLLC

