Houston's Alavi Anaipakos, Individual Partners Earn IAM Patent 1000 Rankings

Alavi Anaipakos PLLC

July 19, 2023

HOUSTON, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Houston business litigation and patent trial law firm Alavi Anaipakos and four firm partners have earned spots on the 2023 IAM Patent 1000 rankings of the leading U.S.-based intellectual property firms and attorneys.

The publishers of the IAM Patent 1000 list say Alavi Anaipakos "has taken the market by storm since it was established in May 2022." In addition to the firm's overall ranking as one of the top intellectual property firms in Texas, firm partners Amir Alavi, Demetrios Anaipakos, Masood Anjom, and Scott Clark earned individual honors for their expertise in high-stakes patent trials.

The annual guide describes Alavi Anaipakos as "valued for its multi-front litigation capabilities, successful global patent protection strategies and exceptional client service."

Mr. Alavi is noted by the IAM Patent 1000 editorial team as "a big-picture thinker with an acute strategic mind" who "handles the most complex of IP disputes with dexterity and is a go-to for damages cases." Mr. Anaipakos, whom the guide calls "brilliant," is credited for developing and delivering "bullet-proof trial narratives" while "distilling complex concepts into simple terms for the jury." He also is noted for his "impeccable track record [in] high-value disputes."

The IAM Patent 100 lists Mr. Anjom as an attorney who is "quick to get to grips with the technology at issue and is brilliant at helping customers to achieve their goals," while Mr. Clark is noted as someone who "knows the patent system inside out and draws on more than 20 years of experience to make all the right strategic plays to bring in important victories for his clientele."

All four attorneys played critical roles in Alavi Anaipakos' recent crucial win in a "bet-the-industry" lawsuit related to patented technology prevalent in oil and gas drilling nationwide. The firm also helped another client prevail with a key patent ruling protecting a large segment of companies in the U.S. poultry industry.

Houston-based Alavi Anaipakos is home to high-stakes trial lawyers known for solving complex problems. The firm's attorneys have handled some of the world's largest patent infringement disputes and significant commercial cases across various industries, from oil and gas, energy, software, high-tech, financial services, and beyond. Our team members have been in the trenches in marquee legal battles across the nation and the world for nearly 30 years. For more information, visit www.aatriallaw.com.

