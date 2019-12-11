Houston's Altus Foundation Gala Attendees Pledge More Than $1.5 Million to Help Communities With Free Healthcare, Pathways to Opportunity and More

HOUSTON, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Altus Foundation's annual Houston Gala on Saturday, December 7, hosted 1,300 guests and broke previous records, receiving more than $1.5 million in pledges that will give back to the community through free healthcare services, food, shelter and pathways to opportunity for those in need.

The black-tie evening celebrated Houston's spirit of giving with national celebrities, including comedian Wayne Brady, talk-show host Jeannie Mai, rapper, singer and songwriter Flo Rida, rappers 50 Cent and Trae the Truth and former Houston Texans Chester Pitts and Travis Johnson. 50 Cent asked attendees to hoist his Le Chemin du Roi champagne and Branson cognac for a toast to kick off a luxury silent auction, which included items donated to the cause, including a limited edition, signed and framed Muhammad Ali Everlast boxing robe, diamond jewelry customized by Rosalina and guitars signed by country-music legends Luke Bryan, Brad Paisley and Jason Aldean.

Guests enjoyed an unforgettable evening at the Hilton America's Hotel. Decor details included glass tabletops with vibrantly colored, low floral arrangements by SCF Events, mixed with layered candles, oversized Medussa centerpieces with Prashe linens and clear Chiavari and gold Olympic chairs, provided by Prashe Décor.

Chester Pitts, Altus Foundation Board Member and Former NFL lineman, opened with remarks about the importance of supporting philanthropic efforts in Houston, including the Altus Foundation. He introduced a pair of superstar co-hosts, actor, singer and comedian Wayne Brady and TV personality, talk show host and stylist Jeannie Mai, who amped up the extravagant fete by sharing how the Foundation has led the way in helping communities and providing access to resources for those in need.

The gala's platinum sponsor, ZT Corporate, Chairman and CEO and Altus Foundation's co-chair, Taseer Badar, started his speech by requesting a moment of silence from the guests in honor of fallen Houston Police Sergeant Christopher Brewster. He then continued by thanking guests for their continuous support for the Altus Foundation's mission. To date, by leveraging their network and expertise, the Altus Foundation has provided more than $7.8 million in free health care to members of the community in need.

The Altus Foundation's President Anil Motwani and Director of Marketing ThuyLan Chang joined the stage and shared the Foundation's accomplishments over the year, which included donations and community partnerships with Carson Park, Healthcare for the Homeless, Angel by Nature, Relief Gang and Helping Hands of the Community. The foundation seeks to continue and expand upon these efforts in 2020.

For many in attendance, the highlight of the evening was hearing the incredible story of a special young warrior, Jashly, an 11-year-old girl who is fighting a rare form of cancer. Jashly and her family shared how the Altus Foundation has positively impacted and changed her life during her ongoing battle. The Foundation gifted this brave girl with a dream trip to Disney World, a car to help ease their ability to get to and from medical appointments and ongoing financial assistance to the family to help with their medical expenses.

Guests dined on a filet and Bordelaise sauce, diver scallops with citrus ginger sauce, cauliflower puree, mushroom risotto and broccolini, and sweet corn relish with a peppadew sauce. Dessert options featured blueberry white chocolate cheesecake with a blueberry compote and candied pistachios and a vanilla bean passion fruit dome with a mango pineapple compote drizzled with a white chocolate streusel.

Dinner was accompanied by a riveting live auction to raise money for the Foundation's mission, where bidders competed to purchase exclusive items, such as a picturesque getaway to Napa Valley with a wine tour and balloon ride, a trip to Nice, France to attend one of the world's most prestigious races, an all-expense once-in-a-lifetime trip to the Monaco Grand Prix at Café de Paris, a seven-night getaway to a Bali beachfront mansion, a week with Andrea Bocelli in Italy and more.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner arrived later in the evening, as he was with Sergeant Brewster's family. He then led guests in another moment of silence in commemoration of this brave officer. Mayor Turner emphasized the importance of the Altus Foundation's contributions to Houston and thanked them for their continued support and for Badar's personal donation to the Brewster family.

The Altus Foundation joins Mayor Turner in asking the community to keep Sergeant Brewster and his family in their thoughts and prayers and to consider contributing to the cause through an Assist the Officer donation page. On behalf of the gala attendees, Badar contributed to this fund, which will benefit the Brewster family.

"We are one community and stand shoulder to shoulder in this time with the Brewster family and all our brave men and women in uniform," said Badar.

50 Cent joined the stage and auctioned a donated magnum bottle of his Le Chemin du Roi champagne, valued at $16,000.

Grammy-nominated hip-hop artist Flo Rida had the entire crowd on their feet with a heart-pumping performance of his chart-topping hits including "Good Feeling," "My House," "Low," and more. A live set from magnetic DJ duo, Natalia & Esther, kept the energy going well into the night with their unique blend of live violin and electronic music as guests danced into the wee hours of the evening.

"Creating a spectacular evening to help fundraise for the mission of the Altus Foundation in giving back to our community is our ultimate goal. None of this would be possible without the selfless giving of the incredible network of supporters of the Altus Foundation. Together, we're proud to be a part of a community that endlessly gives back and we look forward to continuing the Foundation's work to impact and change lives into 2020 and beyond," said Badar.

Altus Foundation 2019 Houston Gala Highlights

What: Altus Foundation 2019 Houston Gala

When: Saturday, December 7, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Hilton Americas, 1600 Lamar Street, Houston TX 77010

Benefited: The Altus Foundation

Hosts: The Altus Foundation. Emceed by co-hosts Wayne Brady and Jeannie Mai

Guests:

More than 1,300 Guests

Houston Mayor, Sylvester Turner

Altus Foundation Recipient, Jashly and family

ZT Corporate, Chairman & CEO, Taseer Badar & Wife Zohra Badar, Platinum Sponsor of the Gala

Grammy award-winning artist, 50 Cent

NFL and Carson Parke, Chester and LaToya Pitts

NFL, Antonio Cromartie, Selvin Young, Maurice Evans, Travis Johnson

Miss Houston 2019, Blain Ochoa

Atlantic Records SVP, Amir Windom

KPRC news anchor, Dominique Sachse & Nick Florescu

KTRK news anchor, Miya Shay

Houston rapper, Trae the Truth

Jeannie Mai's mother, Mama Mai

"Pretty Little Liars" actress, Lindsey Shaw

"Mom," "How To get Away with Murder" Actor, Daniel Nguyen

Giorgio Armani CEO of the Americas, Gaetano Sciuto

Platinum Sponsors:

ZT Corporate

City Ambulance Service

ZT Motors

Real Value RX

ZT Sliver Pay

Horizon Group International

Entertainment:

Flo Rida

Natalia & Esther

DJ Scoop

Photo Credit:

Composure Studio

Versa Creative

Vendors:

Décor: Prashe Decor

Floral: SCF Events

Live Auctioneer: Wayne Wheat

Champagne and Cognac: 50 Cent

Video: A & A Video

Audio, Video, Lighting and Staging: 360 AV Design

Glam Team: Blush & Co.

Auctioneer: Wayne Wheat Enterprises

Photobooth: Ink Dots Photobooth

Lighting and Décor: Laced Vinyl Shoppe

Event Planner and Coordinator: Sobi Qazi

Event Coordinator: Sam and Sander Events

Security: My Armor Services

Venue and Caterer: Hilton Americas

About The Altus Foundation:

The Altus Foundation provides diversified assistance to individuals and families, including but not limited to premium healthcare, financial, food, shelter and scholarship programs for young entrepreneurs. It is our vision to make a positive impact on the communities and families we serve, providing the essential support they need to thrive. Together, we can change lives.

