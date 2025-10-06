Houston's Congressional Candidate Alexandria Butler Declares: Trumpcare Provides Free Health Insurance for Children

HOUSTON, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- President Trump's American Health Care Act of 2017 (AHCA) is commonly referred to as Trumpcare. Trumpcare offers age-based tax credits, unlike Obamacare's income-based subsidies. Age-based tax credits are easier to administer, and everybody qualifies. U.S. congressional candidate Alexandria Butler said, "Trumpcare gives American families an option to Obamacare, Medicaid, and employer-based insurance."

Job-based insurance is expensive. According to Butler, "Rice University provides Aetna POS family insurance to employees for $1,039 per month, while the University contributes an additional $3,014. This results in a total monthly premium of $4,053. When employees develop ovarian cancer and become too ill to work, the law shifts the entire premium to the unemployed employee, plus an additional 2%, making it $4,134 per month for 18 months. In the 19th month, the premium increases to $6,079, totaling $72,954 annually. The insurance industry knows that unemployed individuals cannot afford these high premiums, so they legally terminate the worker's insurance and their responsibility. Essentially, the insurance industry's business plan includes terminating the insurance of sick employees."

Trumpcare provides a $2,000 subsidy for individuals under 30 to purchase insurance in the free market. Allstate offers "child-only" insurance for children. Allstate provides guaranteed renewable, zero-deductible insurance for Texas children at an annual cost of $1,320. Under Trumpcare, 100% of this premium for a Texas child is covered, and any unused subsidy of $680 is deposited into the child's Health Savings Account (HSA) at the bank. HSA funds can be used for medical, vision, or dental expenses or saved with tax-free growth.

Butler states, "The City of Houston charges employees $1,000 monthly for family insurance. A 29-year-old couple with three children qualifies for a $10,000 Trumpcare Family Subsidy. Allstate's annual cost for this family's zero-deductible insurance plan is $5,900 in 2025. With Trumpcare, this family's costs drop to zero, and an additional $4,100 is deposited into the family's tax-free Health Savings Account (HSA) at the bank. As a result, a City of Houston employee saves $12,000 on premiums, plus receives a $4,100 HSA deposit, totaling an annual savings of $16,100! In 2026, Democratic voters will support Trumpcare to save $16,100 per family annually. Trumpcare has bipartisan appeal."

God has blessed America and the Alexandria Butler campaign. Campaign manager Jonathan McCullough reports, "The Alexandria Butler campaign has assembled the best Health Policy Team in America. The Health Policy Director is Dr. Theresa Graham, a state-certified child advocate for healthcare and education. Dr. Graham is the President of the North Florida Right to Life. Dr. Graham is an expert on Obamacare, Medicaid, and Allstate enrollments and is licensed nationwide. The team includes Lee Benham, who enrolled the first Medicare Advantage tax-free MSA in 2007."

Alexandria Butler warns, "The Republican Party has lost its way. 29 Republican Senators co-sponsored the Protect Act of 2019 to outlaw low-cost insurance for healthy people. Texas Senator John Cornyn supports outlawing low-cost Allstate insurance because people can't wait until they are sick to enroll. Cornyn supports Obamacare's Guaranteed Issue, which is why Obamacare is so expensive. Senator Cornyn would outlaw Texans from getting Healthy Discounts! If the media won't report, I will!"

Butler states, "Tax-free HSAs are a Texas gift to America. Tax-dodge Texas-style! Texas Senator Phil Gramm was the original sponsor. IRAs and 401(k)s are old, taxed accounts. HSAs enjoy tax-free deposits, growth, AND withdrawals. Amen. Money that is never taxed will last longer in retirement.

