Houston's Dorothy Paul, DDS Offers Cancer Prevention and Detection Services

HOUSTON, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dorothy Paul, DDS is offering cancer prevention and detection services at her Tanglewilde location in West Houston. Dr. Paul is experienced in detecting early signs of cancer in her patients. "With an estimated fifty thousand Americans expected to be diagnosed with some form of oral or oropharyngeal cancer this year, we consider it our responsibility to facilitate prevention and early detection practices," said Dorothy Paul, Founder and Owner of Dorothy Paul, DDS.

"In addition to the head and neck exam given by many dental professionals, our practice is proud to utilize VELscope technology to aid in detecting abnormal or potentially cancerous oral tissue that may not be obvious to the naked eye. With our complete examinations, we have already helped several patients that may have not otherwise known there was a need for concern," continued Paul.

The VELscope device uses a special blue light to scan the mouth and tongue for abnormal tissue. This light causes healthy tissues to fluoresce, making the presence of abnormal oral tissue more apparent. The entire procedure can typically be performed in under three minutes during a typical dental exam.

With early detection, the five-year survival rate for individuals with oral cancer is estimated to be higher than eighty percent. Without early detection, the five-year survival rate of individuals with oral cancer is estimated to drop to roughly fifty percent. "As some of our patients have already learned with our complete examination protocol, regularly visiting the dentist is about more than just getting your teeth cleaned—it could save your life," concluded Paul.

About Dorothy Paul, DDS

Since 2010, Dorothy Paul, DDS has provided high quality preventative and comprehensive dental care to help Houston patients maintain optimal oral health. In addition to regular checkups, the practice also offers services such as teeth whitening, crowns, bridges, implant restoration, composite restoration, veneers and cancer screenings. For more information visit https://www.dorothypauldds.com/.

Media Contact Information:

Beth Guide

281-389-5117

beth@seo411.com

SOURCE Dorothy Paul, DDS

Related Links

https://www.dorothypauldds.com

