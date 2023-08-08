Houston's Dr. Bob Basu Recognized in Four Categories as One of Newsweek's Best Plastic Surgeons for 2023

Dr. Basu retained his status as a top breast augmentation surgeon and gained recognition in three additional plastic surgery categories, surpassing his 2021 and 2022 Newsweek awards.

HOUSTON, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. C. Bob Basu of Basu Aesthetics + Plastic Surgery has once again been recognized as one of the nation's top plastic surgeons by Newsweek for the third consecutive year. Dr. Basu has been recognized in the Breast Augmentation, Facelift, Liposuction, and Eyelid Surgery categories. The "America's Best Plastic Surgeon 2023" rankings showcase the finest doctors within the field and are chosen based on surveys submitted by fellow plastic surgeons.

"It's a great honor to be recognized by Newsweek for the past three years," says Dr. Basu. "Our commitment to patient-centered care and aesthetic excellence is at the core of my practice. I'm profoundly grateful for the trust our patients place in us, and the recognition from my colleagues is truly humbling."

Dr. Basu is internationally recognized for his contributions to aesthetic plastic surgery and shares his expertise in his textbook, Cosmetic Breast Surgery. His practice continues to rank in the top 1% of breast implant practices nationwide, and he is one of the most prominent aesthetic plastic surgeons in the Houston area. Dr. Basu also serves as Board Vice President (Finance) for the American Society of Plastic Surgeons—the world's largest organization of plastic surgeons.

"My philosophy with each procedure is to understand every aspect of my patient's aesthetic goals," explained Dr. Basu. "Whether it be for breast augmentation, body contouring, or facial or eyelid rejuvenation, I consider every detail, from incision design, implant type, and the patient's own tissue quality, to enhance natural beauty and create balanced, beautiful results."

Dr. Basu also holds the title of the Houston Chronicle's "Best of the Best" category for Best Plastic Surgeon for 2022 and won the "Best of the Best" category for Mommy Makeover in 2021. His compassionate patient care and exemplary results have long been recognized locally and have positioned him as one of the Texas Monthly "Super Doctors in Plastic Surgery" for the past several years.

Beyond his surgical practice, Dr. Basu is passionate about patient education and uses his podcast, Behind the Double Doors, to give listeners unique and expert insights into surgical and non-surgical procedures. Dr. Basu is frequently seen in the media, discussing a broad range of topics, from cutting-edge implant technologies to reconstructive surgery options.

Basu Aesthetics + Plastic Surgery is a top destination for breast augmentation; Dr. Basu also specializes in body contouring, mommy makeovers, facial rejuvenation using procedures such as the deep plane facelift and neck lift, weight-loss solutions, and plastic surgery after weight loss. The practice additionally provides premium med spa services, offering patients access to the latest aesthetic treatment technologies at their Cypress and Galleria / Uptown Houston locations.

About Dr. Bob Basu: Dr. C. Bob Basu is a nationally-recognized board-certified plastic surgeon. His practice, Basu Aesthetics + Plastic Surgery, has offices in both Cypress and Houston, Texas.

Media Contact: Dr. Bob Basu

