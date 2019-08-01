Houston's First Cambria Hotel Opens In Historic Skyscraper

Located in the heart of the central business district at 1314 Texas Ave., the Cambria Hotel Houston Downtown Convention Center is a short walk to the George R. Brown Convention Center and Minute Maid Park, the home stadium of the city's professional baseball team. The hotel is convenient to major corporations and the region's largest employers, including Chevron Corp., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and United Airlines, as well as the city's many entertainment, dining, culture, history and arts offerings, including the Theater District, Avenida Houston, Main Street and the Historic Market Square neighborhood.

"With over a dozen Cambria hotels open or in development in the state, we have big plans to expand in popular urban markets across Texas," said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. "Cambria is rapidly expanding in the Lone Star state's biggest markets — and Houston tops that list as one of the nation's largest, most diverse cities. Guests who stay at the Cambria Hotel Houston Downtown Convention Center will love how the hotel puts a modern twist on historic Art Deco architecture, creating a truly unique sense of place that's sure to leave a lasting impression as they return from their business of the day."

Cambria Hotel Houston Downtown Convention Center features upscale amenities that appeal to modern travelers, including:

Sophisticated interior design and décor celebrating the city's "collected history," conveyed through artwork reminiscent of oil and oil rigs, as well as nods to NASA's influence and Texas' storied cowboy culture

Onsite dining featuring freshly made food, local craft beer on tap, wine, specialty cocktails and small bites

Multi-function meeting and event space for up to 162 people on the 20 th and 21 st floors, offering sweeping views of the city

and 21 floors, offering sweeping views of the city Contemporary and sophisticated guest rooms, complete with modern fixtures, abundant lighting and plush bedding

Immersive, spa-style bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors

State-of-the-art fitness center

There are currently more than 40 Cambria hotels open across the U.S. in popular cities, like Chicago; Dallas; Los Angeles; Nashville, Tenn.; New York; New Orleans; Phoenix; and Washington D.C. The brand is on pace to break its openings record for the second straight year and is fast-approaching 50 open Cambria hotels.

