Houston's Heim, Payne & Chorush Earns National, Local Best Law Firms Rankings

HOUSTON, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Houston-based intellectual property boutique Heim, Payne & Chorush, LLP, is once again recognized among the top legal shops locally and nationally in the 2025 Best Law Firms list by the publishers of The Best Lawyers in America.

The firm is recognized in the latest edition of Best Law Firms as a leader in intellectual property and patent disputes in Houston and nationwide. The experienced attorneys at Heim, Payne & Chorush have successfully represented clients with antitrust patent litigation, legal appeals, inter partes review proceedings, and other cases impacted by cutting-edge technology.

Earlier this year, firm partner Alden Harris was named the 2025 Lawyer of the Year for Patent Litigation in The Best Lawyers in America, where he also was recognized for his work in intellectual property lawsuits.

Heim, Payne & Chorush welcomed two new associates in 2024. Lily Glick and Maryam Sheikh joined the firm's growing roster of trial lawyers representing clients from various industries, including technology companies, pharmaceutical purchasing groups, wireless providers, energy companies, and many others.

In addition to Best Law Firms and Best Lawyers honors, Heim, Payne & Chorush and individual firm attorneys have earned rankings during the past year in Texas Super Lawyers, Lawdragon 500 Leading Litigators, Benchmark Litigation 40 & Under, IAM Patent 1000, and other guides to the legal profession.

Heim, Payne & Chorush, LLP, represents plaintiffs and defendants in litigation across various technologies and business sectors. With a wide variety of technical and scientific backgrounds, firm attorneys handle all facets of intellectual property litigation for some of the largest energy and technology firms, individuals, and smaller companies. Ranked among the most active and top-performing firms in matters before the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board by Patexia Insights, Payne & Chorush takes pride in its ability to partner with other attorneys and firms to bring the best possible trial team together for the benefit of the client. To learn more about the firm and its work, visit www.hpcllp.com.

