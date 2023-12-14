Houston's Heim, Payne & Chorush Promotes Experienced Attorney Wills Collier to Partner

News provided by

Heim, Payne & Chorush, LLP

14 Dec, 2023, 09:57 ET

HOUSTON, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Houston intellectual property boutique Heim, Payne & Chorush, LLP, is proud to announce the promotion of William "Wills" Collier as the firm's newest partner.

Mr. Collier earned his new title at Heim, Payne & Chorush based on his track record of success for clients and his leadership as one of the firm's busiest and most productive young lawyers.

"We are extremely pleased that Wills has joined the partnership at Heim, Payne & Chorush," says firm founder Michael Heim. "He is extremely deserving of this promotion on many levels, including his track record as a judicial clerk in the Eastern District, his dedication to our clients' cases, and his proven commitment to be one of the best patent lawyers anywhere."

Mr. Collier joined Heim, Payne & Chorush four years ago after prior roles with two of the country's largest intellectual property law firms in Dallas and Houston. He is a former clerk for the Hon. Judge Robert Schroeder III in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas.

Mr. Collier represents clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to technology startups in a full complement of intellectual property matters, including computer networking systems, oil and gas technologies, and pharmaceutical-related products.

A licensed pilot, Mr. Collier began his professional career working for a major aerospace manufacturer and a technology startup after earning his degree in aerospace engineering at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. He went on to secure his law degree, cum laude, at Baylor University School of Law, where he earned the highest overall grade in patent law.

Heim, Payne & Chorush, LLP, represents plaintiffs and defendants in litigation across a broad range of technologies and business sectors. With a wide variety of technical and scientific backgrounds, firm attorneys handle all facets of intellectual property litigation for some of the largest energy and technology firms, as well as individuals and smaller companies. Ranked among the most active and top-performing firms in matters before the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board by Patexia Insights, Payne & Chorush takes pride in its ability to partner with other attorneys and firms to bring the best possible trial team together for the benefit of the client. To learn more about the firm and its work, visit www.hpcllp.com.

SOURCE Heim, Payne & Chorush, LLP

