Houston's Leslie Lerner Properties Makes The Most Of Seasonal Selling With Flat-Fee Listings And Tips For Making Houses Look And Perform Their Best

The Leslie Lerner Properties platform – a tiered structure starting at $4,500 for homes listed between $200,000 and $799,999 – is rooted in the shift in buying and selling habits due to the impact of the Internet. According to Lerner, with extensive market data and comprehensive listing details readily available to the public online, price and presentation are fundamentals that are more important than ever.

"I pride myself on providing realistic pricing using relevant data to ensure traffic and activity from the start," says Lerner. "A mistake sellers often make is choosing an agent because they agree to a price the market won't support. In my experience, as these properties linger, those houses actually sell for less than they would have, if priced right from the beginning."

With photography now paramount to first impressions, Lerner recommends working with your agent to determine no-cost or low-cost solutions to sprucing up a house before images go live.

"An agent with vision is worth their weight in gold," say Lerner. "They can frequently eliminate sometimes unnecessary renovations with staging recommendations and other economical fixes to make properties look their best."

Lerner suggests power washing the sidewalk, driveway and front façade; ensuring landscaping is neat and trimmed; and giving the front door and surrounding windows a thorough scrub. Equally essential are a tidy backyard and clutter-free closets that make it easier for buyers to visualize the space. For those that love color, keep walls neutral and add pops of interest through art and accessories.

After launching in 2013, Leslie Lerner Properties quickly attracted the attention and business of builders, attorneys and investors. Today, the company has a large and varied clientele both on the buying and selling side. Many new clients have found the firm during major life changes such as divorces and deaths, where protecting resources is paramount.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/houstons-leslie-lerner-properties-makes-the-most-of-seasonal-selling-with-flat-fee-listings-and-tips-for-making-houses-look-and-perform-their-best-300644194.html

SOURCE Leslie Lerner Properties

Related Links

https://leslielernerproperties.com

